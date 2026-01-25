skip to content
Weather
Trending

US winter storm leads to more than 100,000 power outages, thousands of flight cancellations 

Forecasters said snow, sleet and freezing rain, accompanied by dangerously frigid temperatures, would sweep the eastern two-thirds of the nation on Sunday and into next week.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 25, 2026 07:48 AM IST First published on: Jan 25, 2026 at 06:13 AM IST
Winter Weather MissouriA motorist drives down a snow-covered street as a winter storm passes though the area. (AP)

More than 4,000 flights were cancelled across the United States on Saturday as a major winter storm spread across large parts of the country, cutting power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting emergency declarations in multiple states.

Forecasters warned that snow, sleet and freezing rain, along with very cold temperatures, would move across the eastern two-thirds of the country on Sunday and continue into next week.

Flights cancelled and travel disrupted

As of Saturday evening, over 4,000 US flights scheduled for the day had been cancelled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 9,000 flights planned for Sunday were also cancelled.

Major airlines warned passengers to expect further delays and cancellations. Delta Air Lines said it was making changes to its schedule because of Winter Storm Fern, with cancellations affecting Atlanta and parts of the East Coast, including Boston and New York.

The airline said it was moving staff from colder regions to help with aircraft de-icing and baggage handling at southern airports.

Story continues below this ad
Also read Over 8,000 flights cancelled as winter storm Fern batters the US

JetBlue said it had cancelled about 1,000 flights through Monday and warned that more cancellations were possible as the storm develops.

Power outages and emergency declarations

Power outages continued to rise as the storm spread west and south. By early Saturday evening, more than 130,000 customers were without electricity, mainly in Texas and Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.com.

US President Donald Trump approved federal emergency disaster declarations for South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana and West Virginia.

New York Winter Weather
Strong winds kick up snow in Lowville, New York, on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

“We will continue to monitor and stay in touch with all states in the path of this storm,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Stay safe, and stay warm.”

Story continues below this ad

The Department of Homeland Security said 17 states and Washington, DC have declared weather emergencies.

Warnings from officials and forecasters

The US National Weather Service warned the storm could bring widespread ice in the south-eastern US, with serious disruption likely. Forecasters also said record cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills could reach the Great Plains by Monday.

snow storm US, winter storm, storm fern
Traffic passes piled-up snow in Lowville, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged people to prepare. “We do have tens of thousands of people in affected states in the South that have lost power,” Noem said. “Utility crews are working to restore that as quickly as possible.”

Speaking later, she warned of extreme cold conditions. “It’s going to be very, very cold,” Noem said.

Story continues below this ad

“We’d encourage everybody to stock up on fuel, stock up on food, and we will get through this together.”

US grid operators said they had taken extra steps to avoid widespread power cuts as the storm continues to move east.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 25, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us