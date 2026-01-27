US Snow Storm Live Updates: US winter storm kills at least 30, knocks out oil output and power across country

US Snow Storm Live Updates: Architect of the Capitol workers clear snow outside the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: AP)

US Snow Storm Live Updates: A powerful winter storm has caused widespread disruption across the United States, killing at least 30 people and knocking out large amounts of oil production and electricity, according to news agency AP . The storm brought heavy snow, ice and extreme cold from the South to the Northeast, grounding flights, shutting schools and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power. Reuters reported that up to 2 million barrels per day of US crude oil production — about 15% of total output was lost over the weekend as freezing temperatures hit major oil-producing regions.

Deaths reported across several states: At least 30 deaths linked to the storm have been reported across multiple states, AP said. Fatal incidents included people struck by snow ploughs in Massachusetts and Ohio, sledding accidents involving teenagers in Arkansas and Texas, and several people found dead outdoors during extreme cold. In New York City alone, officials said eight people were found dead outside over the weekend as temperatures dropped sharply. Mississippi and Tennessee were among the hardest-hit states, with officials warning that restoring power could take days in some areas.

Story continues below this ad Cold to continue, more disruption possible: Forecasters warned that freezing temperatures are expected to continue across large parts of the US, with another surge of Arctic air moving in, the AP reported. The National Weather Service said another winter storm could hit parts of the East Coast later this week. US power grid operator PJM said it was expecting further generation outages, while demand remained high. Live Updates Jan 27, 2026 02:49 PM IST US Snow Storm Live Updates: Oil falls despite US winter storm as investors eye Kazakhstan supply resumption US Snow Storm Live Updates: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors kept an eye on a resumption in supply from Kazakhstan, but price declines were limited as a massive winter storm hit crude production and affected refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $65.18 a barrel as at 0740 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $60.33 a barrel. Kazakhstan is poised to resume production from its biggest oil field, its ‍energy ministry ⁠said on Monday, though industry sources said volume was still low.The CPC, which operates Kazakhstan's main exporting pipeline, also said it returned to full loading capacity at its terminal on the Russian Black Sea coast after maintenance was completed at one of its three mooring points. - Reuters Jan 27, 2026 01:29 PM IST US Snow Storm Live Updates: Storm leaves thousands in the South facing freezing temperatures without power. Here are the numbers US Snow Storm Live Updates: As a deadly storm that brought crippling ice to the South and deep snow to the Northeast finally began to swirl out to sea Monday, it represented light at the end of the tunnel for some.But thousands of Americans were still without power or heat, and temperatures were forecast to plunge well below freezing by early Tuesday in areas where the ice storm did its worst damage.More than 800,000 power outages were reported nationwide Monday morning, with more than 150,000 of them in the Nashville, Tennessee, area, according to poweroutage.com. About 140,000 remained without power in hard-hit Mississippi, and 115,000 more in icy Louisiana.After a sleepless night in Iuka, Mississippi, Adrian Ronca-Hohn said he awoke Monday to what looked "like a war zone.” - AP Jan 27, 2026 12:21 PM IST US Snow Storm Live Updates: At least 30 dead as severe winter storm coats US in snow and ice Many in the United States faced another frigid night of freezing temperatures, power outages, and transportation issues as a colossal winter storm was blamed for the deaths of some 30 people across several states in the country. The Associated Press news agency reports that the storm has been linked to the deaths, with causes ranging from hypothermia to weather-related traffic, sledging, and snowplough accidents.

