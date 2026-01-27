US Snow Storm Live Updates: US winter storm kills at least 30, knocks out oil output and power across country

US Snow Storm Live Updates: Architect of the Capitol workers clear snow outside the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: AP)
US Snow Storm Live Updates: A powerful winter storm has caused widespread disruption across the United States, killing at least 30 people and knocking out large amounts of oil production and electricity, according to news agency AP . The storm brought heavy snow, ice and extreme cold from the South to the Northeast, grounding flights, shutting schools and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power. Reuters reported that up to 2 million barrels per day of US crude oil production — about 15% of total output was lost over the weekend as freezing temperatures hit major oil-producing regions.
Deaths reported across several states: At least 30 deaths linked to the storm have been reported across multiple states, AP said. Fatal incidents included people struck by snow ploughs in Massachusetts and Ohio, sledding accidents involving teenagers in Arkansas and Texas, and several people found dead outdoors during extreme cold. In New York City alone, officials said eight people were found dead outside over the weekend as temperatures dropped sharply. Mississippi and Tennessee were among the hardest-hit states, with officials warning that restoring power could take days in some areas.
Cold to continue, more disruption possible: Forecasters warned that freezing temperatures are expected to continue across large parts of the US, with another surge of Arctic air moving in, the AP reported. The National Weather Service said another winter storm could hit parts of the East Coast later this week. US power grid operator PJM said it was expecting further generation outages, while demand remained high.
