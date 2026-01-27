skip to content
We will have to send fighter jets to their airspace if Canada doesn’t buy F-35s from US, says ambassador  

Canada is exploring the possibility of purchasing 72 Gripen E jets and 6 GlobalEye surveillance aircraft from the Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab.

January 27, 2026 05:54 PM IST First published on: Jan 27, 2026 at 05:54 PM IST
In 2023, Canada had inked a deal to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, US Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra has warned that the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) may have to be altered if Ottawa retracts its promise to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets.

NORAD, established in 1957, is a joint US-Canadian military organization responsible for aerospace warning, control, and maritime warning for North America, including the detection of threats such as missiles, aircraft, and space objects.

It allows the closest aircraft to respond to incoming threats irrespective of the airspace.

But according to Hoekstra, if Canada does not move forward with the purchase of 88 F-35 fighter jets, NORAD would have to be altered.

“If Canada is no longer going to provide that [capability], then we have to fill those gaps,” Hoekstra told CBC News.

Hoekstra’s comments come in the backdrop of the Canadian decision last month to ‘review’ its $19 billion order for 88 F-35 stealth fighter jets for the US. Canada made the decision to review its fighter jet purchase following US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats on the country.

In 2023, Canada had inked a deal to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, out of which 16 have been paid for and were to be delivered in 2026.

Along with the ‘review’ of its F-35 fighter jets deal with the US, Canada is also exploring the possibility of purchasing 72 Gripen E jets and 6 GlobalEye surveillance aircraft from the Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab.

According to Hoekstra, if the Carney government were to order Gripen fighter jets, the arrangement with NORAD would still have to be rethought.

“If they decide,” Hoekstra said, “they’re going with an inferior product that is not as interchangeable, interoperable as what the F-35 is, that changes our defence capability. And as such, we have to figure out how we’re going to replace that.”

