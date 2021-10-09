scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 09, 2021
US will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors

A CDC spokeswoman said, "Six vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the U.S."

By: AP | Washington |
October 9, 2021 10:52:45 am
us covid vaccine, us covid news, who vaccineA medical worker administers a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Vitaly Pavlov from Rostov-on-Don at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo)

The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.

