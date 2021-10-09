US will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors

0 Comment(s) *
The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.
A CDC spokeswoman said, “Six vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the U.S.”
