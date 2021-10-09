US will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors

A medical worker administers a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Vitaly Pavlov from Rostov-on-Don at Belgrade Fair makeshift vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo)

The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.