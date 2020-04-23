US: Severe storms, tornado kill at least six in Oklahoma and Texas

A car is seen in a ditch in Onalaska, Texas, after a tornado touched down in the area Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (AP) A car is seen in a ditch in Onalaska, Texas, after a tornado touched down in the area Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (AP)

Severe storms and a tornado swept through the US states of Oklahoma and Texas, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, officials said on Thursday.

Three people died and at least 20 were injured when a tornado touched down in Onalaska, Texas, on Wednesday, emergency officials said. Onalaska is about 90 miles north of Houston.

Two people were also killed in southern Oklahoma, while local media reported that a woman died in storm in Louisiana.

“On April 22, a tornado struck the city of Onalaska and other portions of Polk and San Jacinto counties, and possibly even far eastern Walker County”, Houston’s National Weather Service (NWS) said in a statement.

The tornado touched down near Oklahoma’s border with Texas around Wednesday evening. NWS said it will be sending crews on Thursday morning to survey the path of the “Onalaska tornado”.

Polk County, where Onalaska is located, issued a declaration of disaster on Wednesday night after the tornado hit.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the state had deployed response teams and medical resources to provide assistance.

“The state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather,” Abbott said in a statement.

Several homes were damaged in the storms and thousands were left without power. More than 7,000 people across Oklahoma and about 9,000 people in Onalaska faced power outages.

