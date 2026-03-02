Pentagon warns more US soldiers could die as Iran conflict widens; Trump says won’t rule out ground ops

A day after revealing the first deaths of American soldiers in the ongoing military operation in Iran, the United States (US) has cautioned about more casualties with no end to hostilities currently in sight.
During a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon officials confirmed that four US soldiers were killed in action during the combat operations against Iran. Even while grieving the loss of American lives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Cain predicted more casualties.
“This is not a single, overnight operation,” Caine said on Monday. “The military objectives that CENTCOM (US Central Command) and the Joint Force have been tasked with will take some time to achieve, and in some cases, will be difficult and gritty work.”
“We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimise US losses,” he added.
US President Donald Trump has estimated that the current operation can take around four weeks.
US soldier death toll rises
Secretary of War and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth was asked about Sunday’s incident where US soldiers had died. That toll increased to four on Monday as one more soldier succumbed to injuries.
CENTCOM Update
TAMPA, Fla. – As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.
“We have incredible air defences … Every once in a while you might have one – unfortunately, we call it a squirter – that that makes its way through. And in that particular case, happened to hit a tactical operation center that was that was fortified, but these are powerful weapons.
Swapnil Joglekar works with Indian Express Online, where he writes on the intersection of current affairs and culture.
He has previously worked with Business Standard where he reported on employee welfare initiatives, mental health and issues encountered by youngsters. ... Read More