Pentagon warns more US soldiers could die as Iran conflict widens; Trump says won’t rule out ground ops

US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

A day after revealing the first deaths of American soldiers in the ongoing military operation in Iran, the United States (US) has cautioned about more casualties with no end to hostilities currently in sight.

During a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon officials confirmed that four US soldiers were killed in action during the combat operations against Iran. Even while grieving the loss of American lives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Cain predicted more casualties.

“This is not a single, overnight operation,” Caine said on Monday. “The military objectives that CENTCOM (US Central Command) and the Joint Force have been tasked with will take some time to achieve, and in some cases, will be difficult and gritty work.”