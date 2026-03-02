Pentagon warns more US soldiers could die as Iran conflict widens; Trump says won’t rule out ground ops

Pentagon officials confirmed that four US soldiers were killed in action during the combat operations against Iran.

Updated: Mar 3, 2026 12:12 AM IST
President Donald Trump holds his ear as he speaks about the construction noise during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
A day after revealing the first deaths of American soldiers in the ongoing military operation in Iran, the United States (US) has cautioned about more casualties with no end to hostilities currently in sight.

During a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon officials confirmed that four US soldiers were killed in action during the combat operations against Iran. Even while grieving the loss of American lives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Cain predicted more casualties.

“This is not a single, overnight operation,” Caine said on Monday. “The military objectives that CENTCOM (US Central Command) and the Joint Force have been tasked with will take some time to achieve, and in some cases, will be difficult and gritty work.”

“We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimise US losses,” he added.

US President Donald Trump has estimated that the current operation can take around four weeks.

US soldier death toll rises

Secretary of War and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth was asked about Sunday’s incident where US soldiers had died. That toll increased to four on Monday as one more soldier succumbed to injuries.

“We have incredible air defences … Every once in a while you might have one – unfortunately, we call it a squirter – that that makes its way through. And in that particular case, happened to hit a tactical operation center that was that was fortified, but these are powerful weapons.

“In moments like that, as we remember them and we take care of them and take care of their families, only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we we do this properly,” Hegseth said.

3 F-15s downed in Kuwaiti friendly fire

Monday also saw three US F-15 jets shot down by Kuwaiti air defence systems in a reported case of friendly fire. All six personnel had safely evacuated were undergoing medical check-ups, according to the last update.

“he cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” US CENTCOM said in a statement.

Trump doesn’t rule out boots on ground in Iran

Speaking hours after the Pentagon briefing to New York Post, Trump refused to rule out boots on the ground in Iran.

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” Trump said on Monday.

“I say ‘probably don’t need them,’ [or] ‘if they were necessary.’”

At the Pentagon briefing, Hegseth had underlined that the Iran operation had a “clear, devastating, decisive mission” to “destroy the missile threat” from Iran, destroy its navy and “no nukes.”

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” he said. “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change and the world is better off for it,” Hegseth said.

