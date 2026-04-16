Washington will not be renewing waivers for Iranian and Russian oil: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States (US) will not renew ​the waivers that allowed buying of Iranian and ‌Russian oil without facing US sanctions, Reuters reported Wednesday

On Tuesday it was reported that the US would not renew a 30-day waiver of ​sanctions on Iranian oil at sea that scheduled to expire this week, and let a similar waiver ​on Russian oil sanctions expire over the weekend.

Bessent warned that the US is gearing up to ratchet economic pain on Iran by levying secondary sanctions on financial institutions that are engaged in business with the Middle Eastern nation.