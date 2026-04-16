Washington will not be renewing waivers for Iranian and Russian oil: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

It was earlier reported Tuesday that ​the US would not renew a 30-day waiver of ​sanctions on Iranian oil at sea that scheduled to expire this week

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 11:38 AM IST
scott bessentTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States (US) will not renew ​the waivers that allowed buying of Iranian and ‌Russian oil without facing US sanctions, Reuters reported Wednesday

On Tuesday it was reported that the US would not renew a 30-day waiver of ​sanctions on Iranian oil at sea that scheduled to expire this week, and let a similar waiver ​on Russian oil sanctions expire over the weekend.

Bessent warned that the US is gearing up to ratchet economic pain on Iran by levying secondary sanctions on financial institutions that are engaged in business with the Middle Eastern nation.

The US-Israel war against Iran has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of ⁠energy supplies due to Iran’s interruption of traffic through the strait, which provides a passage for 20% of the world’s oil ⁠and liquefied natural ‌gas shipments.

The US ​imposed a blockade at Iranian ports that its military said has completely halted trade going in and out ​of the country by sea.

Meanwhile, the global markets turned optimistic Thursday over a probability of Iran allowing ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped in early trade as hopes of de-escalation US-Iran tensions cooled down concerns over ongoing supply disruptions. Brent crude futures slipped 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.49 a barrel at 0021 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 70 cents, or 0.8%, at $90.59 a barrel.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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