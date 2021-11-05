scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
US VP Kamala Harris wishes joyous Diwali to all celebrating festival of lights

"Let's remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours, I wish you a joyous Diwali," Harris said.

By: PTI | Washington |
November 5, 2021 9:58:24 am
This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic," Harris said in a video message.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday wished a joyous Diwali to all Americans and people across the world celebrating the festival of lights, noting that this year, it carries a deeper meaning in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world. This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic,” Harris said in a video message.

“The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace,” she said.

“Let’s remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours, I wish you a joyous Diwali,” Harris said.

