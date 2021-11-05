US VP Kamala Harris wishes joyous Diwali to all celebrating festival of lights

November 5, 2021 9:58:24 am
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday wished a joyous Diwali to all Americans and people across the world celebrating the festival of lights, noting that this year, it carries a deeper meaning in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to extend my warmest wishes for a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world. This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic,” Harris said in a video message.
Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/OAoEG3OyGd
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 4, 2021
“The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values, our gratitude for the love of family and friends, our responsibility to lend a hand to those in need and our strength to choose light over darkness, to seek knowledge and wisdom and to be a source of goodness and grace,” she said.
“Let’s remember to honour the light within one another. From our family to yours, I wish you a joyous Diwali,” Harris said.
