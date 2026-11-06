US midterms: Voters leave ‘I Voted’ stickers at memorials for Renee Good, Alex Pretti

US voters left ‘I Voted’ stickers at memorials for Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti and Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, linking their tributes to the election.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 01:10 AM IST
renee goodIn Minneapolis, voters placed the stickers near memorial sites for Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. (Photo: Reuters/ screenshot)
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Voters in Minnesota and Houston placed “I Voted” stickers and placards near memorial sites for people who were killed by federal immigration agents in the United States. In Minneapolis, voters placed the stickers near memorial sites for Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

The act of tribute follows the first election cycle after the immigration crackdown carried out by US President Donald Trump’s administration. The violent deportations reportedly played a part in the midterm election results where the Republicans lost control of both houses of Congress to Democrats.

Who were Renee Good and Alex Pretti?

Pretti was a 37-year-old ICU nurse at the Veterans Affairs medical centre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was shot multiple times and killed by two Border and Customs Protection officers in January this year.

alex renee A woman walks by posters of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during a solidarity bike ride for Pretti, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/ File)

Good, a writer and mother of three, was fatally shot by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge.

Houston voters remember Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Voters in Houston placed placards and poured tributes at a memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a construction worker and father, who was fatally shot by ICE agents in July. The stickers people left behind read: “I voted for you” and “Por usted” (for you in Spanish), Axios reported.

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Voters link their ballots to victims

A retired doctor, Arne, who worked with Pretti, told The Guardian his memory of Pretti.

“I knew Alex Pretti. I just knew that he was a competent nurse – a really, really liked guy. And he was assassinated,” Arne said, while placing his sticker that read “I Voted” at Pretti’s memorial site, according to The Guardian’s reporting.

Another voter named Mike left his sticker at Good’s memorial site and told The Guardian: “I felt like my vote felt a little bit more in touch with some of the things that happened earlier this year in the city. So I felt like it was just the right thing to do – to come pay some respects and attach my vote to what happened here.”

How Trump’s immigration crackdown became an election issue

The immigration response by the Trump administration at the end of 2025 and early this year became a reason for people in states like Minnesota to unite against the crackdown and “Operation Metro Surge”. At the time, community groups organised rapid response teams across the city to restrict immigration officials from detaining people.

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