US midterms: Voters leave ‘I Voted’ stickers at memorials for Renee Good, Alex Pretti

The act of tribute follows the first election cycle after the immigration crackdown carried out by US President Donald Trump’s administration. The violent deportations reportedly played a part in the midterm election results where the Republicans lost control of both houses of Congress to Democrats.

Memorials for Renee Good and Alex Pretti, killed by ICE agents in January, were adorned with ‘I voted’ stickers on election day in Minneapolis https://t.co/oo0uFYt5UT — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2026

Who were Renee Good and Alex Pretti?

Pretti was a 37-year-old ICU nurse at the Veterans Affairs medical centre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who was shot multiple times and killed by two Border and Customs Protection officers in January this year.

A woman walks by posters of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during a solidarity bike ride for Pretti, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/ File) A woman walks by posters of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during a solidarity bike ride for Pretti, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/ File)

Good, a writer and mother of three, was fatally shot by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge.

Houston voters remember Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Voters in Houston placed placards and poured tributes at a memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a construction worker and father, who was fatally shot by ICE agents in July. The stickers people left behind read: “I voted for you” and “Por usted” (for you in Spanish), Axios reported.

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Voters link their ballots to victims

A retired doctor, Arne, who worked with Pretti, told The Guardian his memory of Pretti.

“I knew Alex Pretti. I just knew that he was a competent nurse – a really, really liked guy. And he was assassinated,” Arne said, while placing his sticker that read “I Voted” at Pretti’s memorial site, according to The Guardian’s reporting.

Another voter named Mike left his sticker at Good’s memorial site and told The Guardian: “I felt like my vote felt a little bit more in touch with some of the things that happened earlier this year in the city. So I felt like it was just the right thing to do – to come pay some respects and attach my vote to what happened here.”

How Trump’s immigration crackdown became an election issue

The immigration response by the Trump administration at the end of 2025 and early this year became a reason for people in states like Minnesota to unite against the crackdown and “Operation Metro Surge”. At the time, community groups organised rapid response teams across the city to restrict immigration officials from detaining people.