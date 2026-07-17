US announces visa curbs to bar ‘far-left terrorist’ groups from entering country

United States Department of State Marco Rubio on Thursday announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals linked to “far-left terrorist” groups from entering the country.

Announcing the new policy on X, Rubio said foreign nationals who finance, incite, or aid and abet Far-Left Terrorists are “enemies of our civilization” and not welcome in the US.

“Today, @StateDept is imposing new visa restrictions to bar Far-Left Terrorists from entering our country. Foreigners who finance, incite, or aid and abet Far-Left Terrorists are enemies of our civilization. They are not welcome in the United States,” Rubio said in the social media post.