US embassy to resume routine tourist visa appointments from September

The US embassy said it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

“The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled,” it tweeted.

“Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023,” it added.

Earlier, the US had waived in-person interview requirements for many visa applicants, including students and workers, at its diplomatic missions in India for a certain period in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a senior diplomat in Chennai told the PTI in April that the US embassy in India is likely to process about 8 lakh visas over the next 12 months.

Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, Donald L Heflin said, “8,00,000 visas are projected to be issued in the next 12 months.. we opened a lot of slots for processing the visas.. we think of eventually meeting the demand of H and L visas.”

Asked about the total number of visas issued before the outbreak of Covid-19, he said 1.2 million visas were issued. He also expressed hope that the visa processing would reach pre-Covid-19 levels sometime in 2023 or 2024.