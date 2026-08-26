US visa appointments paused globally as Trump tightens immigration rules

The Donald Trump administration has paused visa appointments for applicants worldwide as the US stepped up its immigration crackdown during the President’s second term. A US State Department spokesperson on Tuesday was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters that a global training programme had been launched across all US embassies and consulates and that visa appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training.

The department did not provide details on the duration of the training. It said the initiative was aimed at helping consular officers screen applicants more consistently and identify those considered likely to become dependent on US public benefits.