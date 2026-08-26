US visa appointments paused globally as Trump tightens immigration rules

The Donald Trump administration has paused visa appointments for applicants worldwide as the US stepped up its immigration crackdown during the President’s second term. A US State Department spokesperson on Tuesday was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters that a global training programme had been launched across all US embassies and consulates and that visa appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training.
The department did not provide details on the duration of the training. It said the initiative was aimed at helping consular officers screen applicants more consistently and identify those considered likely to become dependent on US public benefits.
The pause comes as the Trump administration pursues a broader immigration crackdown that has included visa and Green Card revocations. Of late, the US has also been rejecting applications on several grounds, including political opinions and participation in pro-Palestinian protests, reported Reuters.
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Trump said the measures are intended to improve domestic security.
Legal hurdles
The Trump administration’s immigration policies are also facing legal challenges. On Friday, a US judge struck down a policy that had suspended immigrant visa issuance for applicants from 75 countries, reported Washington Post. The judge ruled that the measure exceeded Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statutory authority.
The State Department’s earlier policy affected applicants from countries including Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as several nations in Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean. The department had cited concerns that applicants from those countries could become dependent on public resources.
According to the latest report, applicants with scheduled visa interviews have received notifications that their appointments are being rescheduled, with new dates to be communicated later. No specific timeline has been given for the pause.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More