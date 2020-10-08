US Vice Presidential Debate: Republican, Democratic leaders weigh in on Biden-Pence debate

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence wave before the vice presidential debate Wednesday, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP/PTI)

After the dramatic showdown between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender Joe Biden at the first presidential debate last week, Vice President Mike Pence and vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris went head-to-head in what was widely considered a far less chaotic and more disciplined debate on Thursday.

Standing more than 12-feet apart, separated by see-through sheets of plexiglass, the two candidates vigorously sparred on a number of contentious subjects ranging from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and racial tensions to tax cuts and trade wars.

While the event was far less dramatic than last week’s presidential debate, it still had its fair share of tense moments. With President Trump having tested positive for coronavirus, it is unsurprising that the topic of the pandemic spurred a few heated exchanges between the two candidates.

Apart from the occasional interjection, however, the debate was largely free from cross-talk. But both candidates have faced ire from lay viewers and experts for dodging some of the hard questions posed to them by moderator Susan Page.

As the debate wore on, reactions from leading lawmakers began pouring in on social media.

Here are some top reactions:

In a tweet shared soon after the debate, US President Donald Trump said that his second-time running mate Mike Pence was the clear winner of the vice presidential debate in Utah.

Mike Pence WON BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, too, praised his running mate Kamala Harris for her performance at the debate. Biden also seized on the strange moment during the debate when a stray housefly got caught in Pence’s hair and proceeded to sit there for the next two minutes.

Sharing a picture of himself holding a fly swatter, the former Vice President tweeted, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”

.@KamalaHarris, you made us all proud tonight. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one among many who slammed Pence for deflecting several of the difficult questions he was asked during the debate.

“Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work,” she tweeted.

Why is it that Mike Pence doesn’t seem to have to answer any of the questions asked of him in this debate? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

GOP (Grand Old Party) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused Harris of being dishonest when asked whether she and Joe Biden support adding more seats to the US Supreme Court.

“Kamala Harris told The New York Times that she was “absolutely open to” packing the Supreme Court,” McDaniel tweeted. “Why won’t she be honest now?”

Kamala Harris told The New York Times that she was “absolutely open to” packing the Supreme Court. Why won’t she be honest now?

#VPDebate — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 8, 2020

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Peter Buttigieg praised Harris and described the debate as “reality vs fantasy on health care, the economy, Covid, racial justice, climate and so much more”.

So proud of @KamalaHarris tonight. She powerfully made the case for why we must end the chaos and restore decency by electing Joe Biden. It was reality vs fantasy on health care, the economy, Covid, racial justice, climate and so much more. We’re going to win this. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 8, 2020

Also weighing in on the debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren stated that Trump and Pence have not just failed to lead over the last four years, they have also “corrupted our values, eroded our democracy, and endangered countless lives along the way”.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence haven't just failed to lead—they've corrupted our values, eroded our democracy, and endangered countless lives along the way. Voting for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris isn't just an electoral imperative, it's a moral obligation. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, claimed that Pence was the “clear victor” of the Vice Presidential debate.

Vice President @Mike_Pence was the clear victor in tonight’s debate‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 8, 2020

Pence didn't come to debate, he came to play dodge ball. He dodged on COVID-19 response, dodged on pre-existing conditions, dodged on abortion, dodged on peaceful transfer of power. #MikePence dodged everything but that fly #Debates2020 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 8, 2020

