Thursday, October 08, 2020
US Vice Presidential Debate: Republican, Democratic leaders weigh in on Biden-Pence debate

Apart from the occasional interjection, however, the debate was largely free from cross-talk.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 8, 2020 4:10:25 pm
US VP debate, Mike Pence, kamala harris, Pence-Harris debate, Us elections 2020, How pence-harris debate was covered, Donald Trump, World news, Indian expressDemocratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence wave before the vice presidential debate Wednesday, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP/PTI)

After the dramatic showdown between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic contender Joe Biden at the first presidential debate last week, Vice President Mike Pence and vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris went head-to-head in what was widely considered a far less chaotic and more disciplined debate on Thursday.

Standing more than 12-feet apart, separated by see-through sheets of plexiglass, the two candidates vigorously sparred on a number of contentious subjects ranging from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and racial tensions to tax cuts and trade wars.

While the event was far less dramatic than last week’s presidential debate, it still had its fair share of tense moments. With President Trump having tested positive for coronavirus, it is unsurprising that the topic of the pandemic spurred a few heated exchanges between the two candidates.

Apart from the occasional interjection, however, the debate was largely free from cross-talk. But both candidates have faced ire from lay viewers and experts for dodging some of the hard questions posed to them by moderator Susan Page.

As the debate wore on, reactions from leading lawmakers began pouring in on social media.

Here are some top reactions:

In a tweet shared soon after the debate, US President Donald Trump said that his second-time running mate Mike Pence was the clear winner of the vice presidential debate in Utah.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, too, praised his running mate Kamala Harris for her performance at the debate. Biden also seized on the strange moment during the debate when a stray housefly got caught in Pence’s hair and proceeded to sit there for the next two minutes.

Sharing a picture of himself holding a fly swatter, the former Vice President tweeted, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”

House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one among many who slammed Pence for deflecting several of the difficult questions he was asked during the debate.

“Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work,” she tweeted.

GOP (Grand Old Party) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused Harris of being dishonest when asked whether she and Joe Biden support adding more seats to the US Supreme Court.

“Kamala Harris told The New York Times that she was “absolutely open to” packing the Supreme Court,” McDaniel tweeted. “Why won’t she be honest now?”

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Peter Buttigieg praised Harris and described the debate as “reality vs fantasy on health care, the economy, Covid, racial justice, climate and so much more”.

Also weighing in on the debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren stated that Trump and Pence have not just failed to lead over the last four years, they have also “corrupted our values, eroded our democracy, and endangered countless lives along the way”.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, claimed that Pence was the “clear victor” of the Vice Presidential debate.

 

