JD Vance says Charlie Kirk’s death influenced Usha’s decision to have fourth child

JD Vance fourth child decision became personal after Charlie Kirk’s death, according to the US Vice President’s upcoming memoir.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 09:54 PM IST
Usha Vance, jd vanceUsha and JD Vance already have three children: Ewan (9), Vivek (6), and Mirabel (4). (File Photo)
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US Vice President JD Vance revealed that the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, whom he described as his “best friend”, influenced his and Usha Vance’s decision to have more children.

Reflections in an upcoming memoir

In an excerpt published by the Wall Street Journal from his upcoming book, Vance, who is expecting his fourth child with Usha, wrote about how Kirk’s killing in America last year became a key factor in his wife’s decision to have another child.

In his book titled ‘Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,’ which is set to release on June 16, Vance, 41, wrote: “As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika [Kirk] told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie.”

 

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A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

 

Shared grief alters perspectives on parenthood

Usha and JD Vance already have three children: Ewan (9), Vivek (6), and Mirabel (4). Charlie Kirk was a political commentator and Conservative influencer who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10 last year.

Writing about the decision to have a fourth baby, Vance wrote, “For years, I’d asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight.”

The US Vice President continued, “But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.”

Remembering the late Conservative influencer

Charlie, who co-founded political organisation Turning Point in 2012, was the husband of Erika Kirk and father to two children. He married former Miss Arizona USA, Erika in May 2021, and the couple welcomed a daughter and a son in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

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Turning Point leadership transition

The board of Turning Point USA in September 2025 voted unanimously to appoint Erika as the new CEO of the organisation and chairperson of the board.

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