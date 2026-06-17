How US is using Iranian smuggling tactic to move oil out of the Gulf

The United States has relied on a large network of ship-to-ship oil transfers to keep Gulf crude exports moving amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, adopting tactics that news agency Reuters said resemble methods long associated with Iranian sanctions-evasion operations.

The report said that the operation began after a conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran significantly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. The waterway normally handles a substantial share of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets and importing nations.

How the oil is being moved

According to Reuters, the operation relies on smaller tankers transporting crude oil, condensates and petroleum products from Gulf export terminals to larger vessels stationed outside the most vulnerable sections of the Strait of Hormuz. These ship-to-ship transfers are conducted under heavy security and are often carried out at night to reduce risks.

The vessels involved have adopted methods similar to those used by Iranian oil traders to avoid sanctions scrutiny. These include staggered sailing schedules, carefully coordinated transfer points and operations in areas where shipping traffic is less concentrated. Many of the transfers have taken place near Sohar in Oman and Fujairah in the UAE, allowing cargoes to bypass some of the security concerns associated with direct transit through the strait.

Reuters-reviewed data showed that at least 116 vessels have participated in the operation since early May. Together, they have moved an estimated 90 million barrels of oil, making it one of the largest emergency maritime logistics efforts undertaken in the region in recent years.

US military support

Reuters reported that the operation has received extensive support from the US military, including surveillance aircraft, drones, helicopters and naval assets tasked with monitoring shipping lanes and securing transfer zones.

The news agency previously quoted US Energy Secretary Chris Wright as saying that around 7 million barrels of oil per day were being moved out of the Gulf with assistance from a largely undisclosed military-backed effort. The operation has helped maintain supplies to international markets at a time when concerns over shipping security have remained high.

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Impact on global energy markets

The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has forced governments, traders and energy companies to seek alternative methods to keep exports moving. The strait is a critical route for major producers in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Qatar.

Although the covert transfer system has helped ease immediate supply concerns, Reuters reported that shipping companies remain cautious about resuming normal operations through the waterway. Industry executives have warned that restoring confidence could take time even if regional tensions continue to ease.

Temporary solution amid uncertainty

President Donald Trump recently said negotiations with Iran were entering a “second stage” following progress towards a broader agreement. However, energy analysts told Reuters that the ship-to-ship transfer network is widely viewed as a temporary measure rather than a long-term replacement for normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, uncertainty over regional security, military activity and the future of US-Iran relations continues to weigh on global energy markets, underlining the strategic importance of keeping Gulf oil exports flowing despite ongoing disruptions.

(With inputs from Reuters)