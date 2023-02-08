scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
US approves USD 10 billion arms sale to Poland as Ukraine war rages on

The State Department notified Congress that the sale comprises mid-range, mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment.

US Poland arms dealThe state department said the sale would support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the defensive capabilities of a NATO ally. (Source: Deutsche Welle)
The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a USD 10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine rages.

The State Department notified Congress that the sale comprises mid-range, mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment.

Poland and other eastern flank NATO allies become increasingly concerned about the possibility of a new Russian offensive in Ukraine along their borders as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches toward the end of the month.

The department said the sale would support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the defensive capabilities of a NATO ally. The department also said Poland is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies,” it said.

“Poland intends to use these defence articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats,” the department said in a statement.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 09:04 IST
CBI arrests aide of KCR's daughter in Delhi excise policy case

