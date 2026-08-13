US colleges brace for 9.5% foreign student drop; why Indians may feel the impact

Universities in the United States are preparing for fewer foreign students on campuses nationwide in Fall 2026 following the Trump administration’s crackdown on visa rules and shifting immigration policy, according to a new report by a non-profit organisation of educators.
International student enrollment projected to fall 9.5%
A report prepared by NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and research firm JB International predicted that the enrollment of international students will plunge by 9.5 per cent this fall, which translates into a decline of about 111,000 students at US colleges and universities, the Washington Post reported.
US economy could lose $3.4 billion
The economic implications of the decline in enrollment of foreign students in the United States could reflect a loss of $3.4 billion in local spending and affect an estimated 39,000 jobs, the report projected.
It added that the registration of international students in Fall 2025-26 stood at 11.69 lakh, and this year it has fallen to 10.57 lakh and is expected to fall further.
International students’ economic contribution to shrink
International students contributed $41.77 billion to the US economy in the Fall of 2025-26, and the report projects that the figure is expected to contract to $38.37 billion in 2026-27.
India among countries facing impact
India, the largest source of foreign students in the United States, is among the list of countries that will be affected by the shifting landscape. Close to 3.63 lakh Indian students enrolled in different courses in American colleges and universities in the academic year 2024-25, PTI reported.
Key factors driving the decline
Reduced demand
Visa ban
FIFA World Cup 2026
Limited appointment availability
Policy and regulatory uncertainty
Visa priority shift adds to student enrollment concerns
Apart from stricter travel policies, the US State Department’s priority shift to issuing visas for the FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders over students also affected the international enrollments at universities. Traditionally, the State Department has prioritised scholar and student visa applications during peak season, which helped ensure timely campus arrival of students.
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According to Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, “The projections underscore what we’ve long warned: US policy and regulations affect where international students plan to invest their future — and their decisions carry significant short- and long-term consequences for US society and economy.”
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