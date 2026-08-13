US colleges brace for 9.5% foreign student drop; why Indians may feel the impact

International students contributed $41.77 billion to the US economy in the Fall of 2025-26. (AI generated image)

Universities in the United States are preparing for fewer foreign students on campuses nationwide in Fall 2026 following the Trump administration’s crackdown on visa rules and shifting immigration policy, according to a new report by a non-profit organisation of educators.

International student enrollment projected to fall 9.5%

A report prepared by NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and research firm JB International predicted that the enrollment of international students will plunge by 9.5 per cent this fall, which translates into a decline of about 111,000 students at US colleges and universities, the Washington Post reported.

US economy could lose $3.4 billion

The economic implications of the decline in enrollment of foreign students in the United States could reflect a loss of $3.4 billion in local spending and affect an estimated 39,000 jobs, the report projected.