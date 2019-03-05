US: Two detainees, force-fed while on hunger strike, deported to India

Toggle Menu
Officials said Monday that nine detainees in ICE custody are on hunger strike around the U.S.; two hunger strikers who had been force-fed under court order in El Paso have been deported to India

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the two detainees held at the El Paso Processing Center were deported to India on Friday. (Representational)

US Immigration officials say two Indian men who were force-fed through nasal tubes while on a hunger strike inside a Texas detention facility have been deported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the two detainees held at the El Paso Processing Center were deported to India on Friday.

ICE spokeswoman Leticia Zamarripa said Monday there are nine detainees from India, Nigeria, Turkey, Bissau-Guinea, Pakistan and Croatia who have been refusing to eat in detention centers in the El Paso, Atlanta, San Diego, Miami and Seattle areas of responsibility.

Earlier this year, federal judges authorized nose-to-stomach force-feeding of nine detainees in El Paso. In response, the United Nations human rights office said the U.S. could be violating the U.N. Convention Against Torture because it views force-feeding as potential “ill treatment.”

