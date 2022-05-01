scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 01, 2022
US: Two in biker gangs fatally shot outside Tennessee bar, say police

According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker's Bar & Grill on Friday night.

By: AP | Knoxville (tennessee) |
May 1, 2022 10:19:08 am
Another man with unknown affiliation went to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound that also was not life-threatening, officials said. (Representational)

Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar, police said.

Another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, authorities said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Stressed drivers, lots of guns: An explosion in road rage shootings across US

Read |US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

No suspects had been arrested or identified as of Saturday afternoon. Police did not identify the people who were shot.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

