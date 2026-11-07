Trump says Israel would not exist without his Iran action

Trump Israel would not exist, Trump Truth Social Iran nuclear weapon, US military aid Israel, Trump Iran strikes, US midterms Iran war, Trump Vance Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNov 7, 2026 07:51 AM IST First published on: Nov 7, 2026 at 07:51 AM IST
Israel ElectionsA pigeon flies past a Likud Party campaign billboard featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a Hebrew message reading, "We have one opportunity to win," in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said again that Israel and the wider Middle East owe their survival to him. In a post on Truth Social on Friday, November 6, he wrote that Israel and “the entire Middle East” would not exist today if he had not stopped Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. The post came days after he said US military aid to Israel will end this year.

Since the midterm elections ended, Trump has not been clear on whether the US will strike Iran again.

‘Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true’

In his post, Trump wrote that Israel and the Middle East “would not exist today” if he had not blocked an Iranian nuclear weapon. He added: “Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!”

US Iran War
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

It is not the first time he has made the claim. In an interview with Fox & Friends, he said that if he were not president, “Israel today would not exist.” He made a similar point in the Oval Office in June, saying that if Iran had a nuclear weapon, there would be no Israel and no Middle East.

At a rally in Iowa on November 1, he said: “I stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon.” He has often named nuclear weapons as the main reason he ordered strikes on Iran.

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‘Any way you want to define it’

The post follows a change in US policy on aid. Under a 10-year deal that began in 2018, the US gives Israel $3.8 billion a year in military aid. Trump has said the aid will end this year because Israel does not need it.

Asked whether he meant military aid or cash, he said: “Any way you want to define it.” He added that Israel can buy whatever it wants.

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The remarks also come after the midterm elections, in which Democrats won both chambers of Congress. In his first speech after the loss, a reporter asked about a post by Vice President JD Vance, who said Republicans lost so heavily because of the war in Iran. Trump replied: “Well, I think it’s largely true.” He said that if he could go back, he would not act differently.

‘You’ll know soon enough’

Over three days, Trump has changed his answer several times on whether the US will strike Iran again. On the eve of the midterms, he said “no” when asked if strikes would carry on after the vote. On Tuesday, he told the Financial Times he had no plans for new strikes at present, though US forces were ready.

On Thursday, asked about military action, he said Iran was largely destroyed and added: “You’ll know soon enough.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-dri... Read More

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