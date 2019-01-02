Trump says looking forward to meeting with N Korean leader Kim

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he looks forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a day after Pyongyang warned of considering a change of approach if Washington maintains pressure.

Trump’s response comes after Kim said in his New Year Speech that he wants good relations with the US but could consider a change of approach if Washington maintains its sanctions. “I also look forward to meeting with Chairman Kim who realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential!” Trump said in a tweet wherein he quoted from the New Year speech of the North Korean leader.

“Kim Jong Un says North Korea will not make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others – & he is ready to meet President Trump anytime.” PBS News Hour,” he wrote on Twitter. Last summer, Trump created history by becoming the first US President to have a summit meeting with a North Korean leader in more than five decades. The two met in Singapore, during which they agreed towards a North Korean denuclearization program.

In recent weeks, the two leaders have indicated that they plan to meet again. A date and venue of the second summit meeting between the two have not been decided yet.