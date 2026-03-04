6 American soldiers killed in Iranian drone strike on military site in Kuwait, confirms US

This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows a Tactical Operations Centre at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, June 26, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Six US service members were killed in an Iranian strike on an American military site in Kuwait on Sunday, US officials confirmed. According to the US military, an unmanned aerial system breached air defences and struck a bunker at Port Shuaiba on Sunday.

Initial statements from US Central Command reported three fatalities. However, by Monday, authorities revised the toll to six after one injured soldier died and two additional bodies were recovered from the debris.

These are the only confirmed American military deaths since Washington joined Israel in launching a fresh military campaign against Iran.

As per BBC, the US military identified four of the fallen troops — all members of the US Army Reserve — as Capt Cody Khork, 35; Sgt Noah Tietjens, 42; Sgt Nicole Amor, 39; and Sgt Declan Coady, 20.