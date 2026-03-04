6 American soldiers killed in Iranian drone strike on military site in Kuwait, confirms US

Six US service members were killed in an Iranian strike on an American military site in Kuwait on Sunday, US officials confirmed. According to the US military, an unmanned aerial system breached air defences and struck a bunker at Port Shuaiba on Sunday.
Initial statements from US Central Command reported three fatalities. However, by Monday, authorities revised the toll to six after one injured soldier died and two additional bodies were recovered from the debris.
These are the only confirmed American military deaths since Washington joined Israel in launching a fresh military campaign against Iran.
As per BBC, the US military identified four of the fallen troops — all members of the US Army Reserve — as Capt Cody Khork, 35; Sgt Noah Tietjens, 42; Sgt Nicole Amor, 39; and Sgt Declan Coady, 20.
Powerful weapons struck tactical ops centre: Pete Hegseth
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at a briefing on Monday, said a “powerful weapon” had struck what he described as a fortified tactical operations centre.
However, three US defence officials familiar with the incident told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, that the personnel were killed in what appeared to be a drone attack while working out of a temporary office setup. They raised concerns about whether the structure had sufficient protection, noting that a trailer was being used as workspace, shielded by 12-foot steel-reinforced concrete barriers.
The United States maintains a longstanding security partnership with Kuwait and has more than 13,000 troops stationed in the Gulf state.
In retaliation for strikes against its territory, Iran has fired missiles at several US-aligned Gulf nations, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.
In a separate development in Kuwait, the US military said three fighter jets were lost on Monday in what it termed a “friendly fire” incident. Video circulating online showed the aircraft spiralling downwards. All pilots ejected safely and survived.
Iranian state media, meanwhile, asserted that its forces had shot down the jets but did not provide evidence to support the claim.
