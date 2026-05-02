US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany; Berlin urges stronger European defence

Germany has called for stronger European defence capabilities after the United States announced plans to withdraw about 5,000 troops from the country, a move tied to widening transatlantic tensions over Iran and trade, reported news agency Reuters.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the decision, though expected, should act as a wake-up call. “We Europeans must take on more responsibility for our own security,” Pistorius was quoted by Reuters as saying. He added that “Germany is on the right track” with military expansion and faster procurement.
The Pentagon said the drawdown, roughly 14% of the nearly 36,000 US troops currently stationed in Germany, would be completed over six to 12 months following a review of its force posture. Spokesman Sean Parnell described the move as reflecting “theatre requirements and conditions on the ground”.
The announcement comes amid a sharp exchange between Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war. Merz had said Washington was being “humiliated” by Iran and questioned its strategy, while Trump criticised European allies for not doing enough on security and energy routes.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets US President Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo: Reuters)
How Merz reacted
Despite the tensions, Merz said ties remained intact. “From my perspective, my personal relationship with the US President remains good,” he told reporters, as cited by Reuters, while reiterating concerns about the economic fallout of the Iran conflict, including disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz that have hit Europe’s energy supply.
NATO is now working with Washington to understand the details of the withdrawal, as allies worry about the implications for regional security. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that “The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance”.
Germany hosts crucial US military infrastructure
Germany hosts key US military infrastructure, including the Ramstein airbase and Landstuhl hospital, which support operations in Europe and beyond. Analysts note that these forces primarily serve broader US strategic interests, including global power projection.
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The withdrawal also includes cancelling a planned long-range fires battalion, seen as a setback for Europe’s deterrence posture against Russia. While NATO members have pledged to boost defence spending, officials acknowledge it may take years to fill capability gaps as Washington reassesses its commitments abroad.
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