US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany; Berlin urges stronger European defence

The Pentagon said the drawdown, roughly 14% of the nearly 36,000 US troops currently stationed in Germany, would be completed over six to 12 months following a review of its force posture. (Photo: UP)

Germany has called for stronger European defence capabilities after the United States announced plans to withdraw about 5,000 troops from the country, a move tied to widening transatlantic tensions over Iran and trade, reported news agency Reuters.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the decision, though expected, should act as a wake-up call. “We Europeans must take on more responsibility for our own security,” Pistorius was quoted by Reuters as saying. He added that “Germany is on the right track” with military expansion and faster procurement.

The Pentagon said the drawdown, roughly 14% of the nearly 36,000 US troops currently stationed in Germany, would be completed over six to 12 months following a review of its force posture. Spokesman Sean Parnell described the move as reflecting “theatre requirements and conditions on the ground”.