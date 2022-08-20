US Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions

A top Treasury Department official is set next week to make his first official trip to India since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Amid tensions over India’s neutral stance on the invasion that began in late February, the US wants the meetings to focus on how to deepen ties with the South Asian nation.
Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi for meetings that include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, the finance ministry, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
And as India is set to lead the Group of 20 intergovernmental forum in 2023, Treasury says Adeyemo will “discuss key shared priorities such as bolstering energy security, addressing food insecurity globally, and combatting illicit financial flows”.
Subscriber Only Stories
India hasn’t shunned Russia despite its membership in the regional Quad alliance with the US, Australia and Japan, Instead, it has maintained its business ties with Russia, depending on the Kremlin for energy and other exports.
The nation has boosted its purchase of Russian oil, buying roughly 60 million barrels in 2022 so far, compared with only 12 million barrels in all of 2021, according to commodity data firm Kpler.
The US and Europe, however, are moving away from Russian energy — with Treasury officials promoting a price cap on Russian oil.
A Treasury statement says Adeyemo will meet with financial services and energy sectors executives in Mumbai and will speak about strengthening economic ties between the US and India.
He will also underscore “our two countries’ deep economic, security, and cultural ties” and discuss ways to build “more resilient supply chains” through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that India joined as a founding member in May.
India is the world’s second-most populous country and largest democracy based on a population of 1.4 billion.
On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a statement celebrating India’s 75th anniversary of independence, calling the US and India “indispensable partners”.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu owes no dues to power generators, says minister V Senthil Balaji
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
US Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu owes no dues to power generators, says minister V Senthil Balaji
Keep fungal infections at bay with these foolproof monsoon tips
Vijay Deverakonda on being trolled for keeping his feet on table while interacting with media: ‘Anybody trying to grow…’
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP’s Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally nil in Bhopal, Indore
Sports, A Musical: How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers? Why Sachin Tendulkar heard Bryan Adams on loop?
Australia targets PNG, Vanuatu in cricket diplomacy project
While You Were Asleep: SA solidify bragging rights for WTC final, Indians register wins in Royal One-Day Cup and Keys beats Rybakina to reach SF in Cincinnati
Venture into start-up in fisheries, TN Governor exhorts graduates
Claim for compensation of Rs 1.10 crore by EPS fanciful: NGO
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel unimpressed by referee Mike Dean’s apology
Electoral Roll Revision: J&K parties raise concerns, fears; to meet on Monday