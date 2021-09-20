scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

US to ease foreign travel restrictions, vaccination mandatory

The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India and other countries.

By: AP | Washington |
Updated: September 20, 2021 8:15:22 pm
Covid-19Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine. (File photo)

President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the US beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

All foreign travellers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday.

Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the US, as well as on their return.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In this February 11, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden visits the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md. (AP)

Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said.

The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India and other countries.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travellers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement