Toggle Menu
US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuelahttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-to-withdraw-all-remaining-diplomatic-personnel-from-venezuela-5622281/

US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela

"This decision reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of US diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on US policy," the State Department said in a statement.

US to withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela
Venezuelan citizens living in Bogota protest against President Nicolas Maduro and the continuing power outage in Venezuela, in Bogota, Colombia, March 11, 2019. (Reuters Photo: Carlos Julio Martinez)

The United States will withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from Venezuela this week, the US State Department said late on Monday, citing the deteriorating situation in the country after months of political unrest.

It followed Washington’s Jan. 24 decision to withdraw all dependents and reduce embassy staff to a minimum in the South American country hit by unrest over a contested presidential election.

“This decision reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of US diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on US policy,” the State Department said in a statement.

It did not give more details or set a day for when personnel would be withdrawn from the embassy in Caracas.

Venezuela’s congress on Monday declared a “state of alarm” over a five-day power blackout that has crippled the OPEC nation’s oil exports and left millions of citizens scrambling to find food and water.

Venezuela also suspended school and business activities on Tuesday due to the power blackout, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a televised broadcast on Monday, the third such cancellation since power went out last week.

Advertising

The outage has added to discontent in a country already suffering from hyperinflation and a political crisis after opposition leader Juan Guaido assumed the interim presidency in January after declaring President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election a fraud.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
2 Mike Pompeo hopes India won't buy oil from Venezuela's Maduro govt
3 'He is just not worth it': Nancy Pelosi on impeaching Donald Trump