Thursday, April 08, 2021
Multiple people hurt in shooting in Bryan, Texas: Police

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said several people were wounded on Thursday. It was unclear whether anyone was killed.

By: AP |
Updated: April 9, 2021 4:00:13 am
Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

Multiple people were hurt in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

Bryan is about 160 kilometers northwest of Houston.

