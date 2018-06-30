Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
Sanju
  • Texas educators training to shoot back at school shooters

Texas educators training to shoot back at school shooters

A group of teachers and principals from around Texas enrolled this week in the state's school marshals program to learn how to react and save lives if an attack happens.

By: AP | Texas | Published: June 30, 2018 8:14:17 am
us school shooting, texas, texas educators, us shooting incidents, us gun violence, us teachers shooting, indian express, world news The programme is voluntary, and applicants must first be approved by their school districts, pass a psychological exam and receive 80 hours of training. (Source: AP)

Educators in Texas are getting firearms training to retaliate against potential school shooters. A group of teachers and principals from around Texas enrolled this week in the state’s school marshals program to learn how to react and save lives if an attack happens. After recent school shootings in Florida and near Houston, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is encouraged that there’s now more participation in the programme that started four years ago.

The programme is voluntary, and applicants must first be approved by their school districts, pass a psychological exam and receive 80 hours of training. In San Antonio, more than a dozen people were put through scenarios of tracking live shooters on campus and shooting back, if necessary.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement