US grants ‘temporary licence’ to Iran to sell oil already at sea as Trump seeks to lower prices

Indian-flagged oil Tanker 'Jag Laadki', arrived in India via the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week (ANI).

The Trump administration on Friday granted Iran a “temporary waiver” to sell oil already at sea — estimated at roughly 140 million additional barrels — a move expected to enable allies facing acute supply shortages to purchase the cargo.

The decision comes after oil and gas prices surged sharply, with officials estimating that the spike triggered by the war could persist for months, particularly as fighting in the Middle East intensifies and transit through the Strait of Hormuz remains nearly impossible.

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“Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorisation permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.