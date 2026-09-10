Why US suspended Cognizant’s Green Card filings: What’s the controversy?

Cognizant is facing renewed scrutiny in the US after the Department of Labor suspended the IT giant’s ability to file new applications under the PERM labour-certification programme, amid an investigation into alleged fraud and misuse of employment-visa programmes.

The Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General announced an investigation into alleged fraud and misuse of employment-visa programmes involving Cognizant. The department has suspended the company’s new PERM filings while the investigation continues. The specific allegations against Cognizant have not been publicly detailed.

US probes Cognizant over alleged visa fraud

Labor Department’s Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito, in a post on X, said the investigation was being carried out alongside the White House Fraud Task Force and other officials. In another statement, D’Esposito said authorities were following “facts, fraud and finances”. “Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated. Alongside White House Task Force, we’re following facts, fraud and finances. Handcuffs await,” he added.