US Supreme Court upholds state bans on transgender girls in school sports: What the ruling means

US Supreme Court transgender sports ruling upheld laws in Idaho and West Virginia that bar transgender girls and women from competing on female school athletic teams.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 08:10 PM IST
us supreme court on transgenderOver two dozen other Republican-led states have adopted bans on female transgender athletes. (File photo for representative use).
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US Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams, upholding laws in Idaho and West Virginia banning them from female sports teams.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority, which has ruled against transgender Americans historically, stated in the judgement that state bans in Idaho and West Virginia don’t violate the Constitution or the federal law known as Title IX, AP reported.

 

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