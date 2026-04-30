US Supreme Court scraps Louisiana’s Black-majority district in major blow to voting rights

The US Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district, weakening one of the last major protections of the voting rights act of 1965 and reshaping the battle of control of the House of Representatives.

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines that Louisiana’s newly drawn 6th Congressional District which is represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race. The decision raises the bar for challenging discriminatory election practices.

According to the Associated Press reports, Justice Samuel Alito, while writing for the conservative majority, said race cannot be the predominant factor in redistricting. “Allowing race to play any part in government decision making represents a departure from the constitutional rule that applies in almost every other context,” he wrote.