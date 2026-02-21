Trump Tariffs Supreme Court Verdict LIVE Updates: India’s tariffs to be cut from 18% to 10%

The US Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump lacked the power to impose sweeping global tariffs under emergency law. (Image generated using AI)

Trump Tariffs US Supreme Court Decision LIVE Updates: In a landmark 6–3 decision, the US Supreme Court on Friday delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump’s second-term economic agenda, ruling that the administration’s sweeping global tariffs are illegal. The court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 does not grant the President unilateral authority to impose broad import taxes, a power the Constitution reserves strictly for Congress.

Key developments

The ruling: Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, clarified that “regulate” does not mean “tax,” effectively overturning the “Liberation Day” tariffs that have impacted global trade since early 2025.

Story continues below this ad Trump’s defiance: President Trump labeled the decision a “disgrace” and an “embarrassment”. Within hours, he signed a new Executive Order invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a fresh 10% global tariff, set to take effect on February 24. Impact on India: In a surprising twist, Indian exports originally slated for an 18% duty under previous agreements will now see a reduction to the 10% blanket rate, providing temporary relief for Indian exporters. Legal ‘Plan B’: While the IEEPA-based tariffs are gone, the administration maintains that Section 232 (national security) and Section 301 (unfair trade practices) duties remain in full force. Real-time impact table: Tariff changes at a glance Policy status Authority used rate impact Current status Global reciprocal tariffs IEEPA (1977) Up to 50% Struck down New temporary duty Section 122 10% Effective Feb 24 India-specific rate Interim deal Was 18% Reduced to 10% Steel/aluminum duties Section 232 Various Remaining in place Our Global Desk are monitoring official statements from the White House, the Trump administration, and other reactions. Stay tuned for real-time updates as this story develops. Live Updates Feb 21, 2026 06:49 PM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: Republicans praise US Supreme Court decision The Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of President Donald Trump's global tariff regime, ruling that the power to impose taxes lies with Congress. Many Republicans greeted the decision with measured statements, some even praising it, and GOP leaders said they would work with Trump on tariffs going forward. (AP) Feb 21, 2026 04:28 PM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: 'We are studying all developments in the US on tariffs,' Commerce ministry says "We are studying all developments in the US on tariffs and their implications," news agency PTI reported Ministry of Commerce and Industry as saying. India now faces a lower tariff rate of 10 per cent, down from 18 per cent, after US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on items imported into the US following the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping tariffs. Feb 21, 2026 02:01 PM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: French President says US Supreme Court tariff ruling good to have counterweights to power French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald ⁠Trump's ​tariffs shows that it is good to have counterweights ​to power ​and the ⁠rule of law in democracies. "It is ‌not bad to have a Supreme Court and the rule of law," he ⁠said ⁠at the annual agricultural salon ⁠in Paris. "It ‌is ​good to have power ‌and counterweights to power in ‌democracies." He ​added ​that ​France would consider the consequences ​of Trump's new 10% ⁠global tariff and that France will ‌continue ⁠to export its products. (Reuters) Feb 21, 2026 12:56 PM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: Congress claims US trade deal has become an 'ordeal', Rahul says 'PM compromised' After the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised", saying his "betrayal" in the India-US interim trade deal stood exposed. The Congress alleged that the trade deal had become an "ordeal" for the country subjected to by the prime minister's "desperation and surrender". "The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can't renegotiate. He will surrender again," Gandhi said in a post on X. This comes a day after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The PM is compromised.

His betrayal now stands exposed.



He can’t renegotiate.

He will surrender again. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 21, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Feb 21, 2026 12:12 PM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: Supreme Court tariff ruling makes over $175 billion in US revenue subject to refunds, Penn-Wharton estimates More than $175 billion in US tariff collections are subject to potential refunds after the US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump's broad emergency tariffs, Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists said. Their estimate, produced at Reuters' request, was derived from a ground-up forecasting model that uses tariff rates by product and country for specific duties imposed by Trump, including those under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), said Lysle Boller, senior economist for Penn-Wharton Budget Model (PWBM), a non-partisan fiscal research group at the University of Pennsylvania. The Supreme ⁠Court ​handed Trump a stinging 6-3 defeat by ruling he overstepped his authority by using IEEPA, a sanctions law, to impose tariffs on imported goods. (Reuters) Feb 21, 2026 11:38 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: Indian-origin lawyer at centre of landmark Supreme Court verdict against Trump At the centre of the landmark US Supreme Court verdict striking down President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs is an Indian-origin lawyer who argued before America's highest court about the illegality of the levies. Neal Katyal, the son of Indian immigrants and the former Acting Solicitor General of the United States under President Barack Obama, argued the consequential tariff case on behalf of small businesses and won. "Victory," Katyal posted on X shortly after the Supreme Court verdict came in on Friday. Katyal, in an interview to MS Now, said "One of the great things about the American system is what just happened today. I was able to go to court - the son of immigrants - able to go to court and say on behalf of American small businesses, 'Hey, this President is acting illegally.'" "I was able to present my case, have them ask really hard questions at me, it was a really intense oral argument and at the end of it, they voted and we won," he said. (PTI) Feb 21, 2026 11:09 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: India's tariff rate lowered, now at 10% India now faces a lower tariff rate of 10 per cent, down from 18 per cent, after US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on items imported into the US following the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping tariffs. In a proclamation titled 'Imposing a Temporary Import Surcharge to Address Fundamental International Payments Problems', Trump said he is imposing, for a period of 150 days, a temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent ad valorem on goods imported into the United States, effective February 24. The new rate will apply to countries around the world. With the revised 10 per cent rate in place, Indian goods entering the US will no longer be subject to the earlier 18 per cent tariff that had been decided after the announcement of a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between India and the US. (PTI) Feb 21, 2026 10:55 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: Indian goods face only 10 pc reciprocal levy in US after court ruling, new order say exporters With the US Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump's global tariffs and Washington issuing a new order imposing a temporary 10 per cent import surcharge, Indian goods will now face only a 10 per cent reciprocal levy from February 24, trade experts and exporters said on Saturday. In a major setback to Trump's pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict written by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies. Later, Trump's proclamation, dated February 20, said: "I impose, for a period of 150 days, a temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent ad valorem on articles imported into the United States, effective February 24, 2026". The US had imposed a reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent on India in August. (PTI) Feb 21, 2026 10:44 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: What Trump said on trade with India after US Supreme Court ruling US President Donald Trump said on Friday that India will continue to pay the 18 per cent tariffs despite a ruling by the United States Supreme Court invalidating his sweeping reciprocal tariffs . The US and India have struck an interim trade agreement under which Washington decreased tariffs to 18 per cent from the previous 50 per cent. New Delhi , on the other hand, agreed to impose zero tariffs on US goods. However, the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ruled 6-3 that Trump’s sweeping tariffs on goods from nearly all partner countries had violated federal law. (Read more) Feb 21, 2026 10:34 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: Taiwan says impact of new 10% US tariffs appears limited Taiwan said on Saturday it was closely monitoring the US Supreme Court's ruling ⁠on tariffs ​and the Trump administration's imposition of ​a ​flat global tariff ⁠of 10%. "While the initial impact ‌on Taiwan appears limited, the government will closely monitor developments and ⁠maintain close communication ⁠with the United States," ⁠the ‌island's ​cabinet said in ‌a statement. These efforts would enable ‌Taiwan ​to ​understand ​specific details of implementation and ​respond appropriately, it ⁠added. (Reuters) Feb 21, 2026 10:33 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: India's tariffs to be cut from 18% to 10% Countries that have trade agreements with the United States, including India, will have their tariff rates reduced to 10% from existing 18% under the latest proclamation signed by US President Donald Trump, reported CNBC, citing White House officials. Feb 21, 2026 09:29 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: USTR expects new Section 301 probes to cover most major trading partners US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday his office would launch several new investigations under the Section 301 trade provision, covering most major trading partners and areas such as pharmaceutical product pricing. Greer said the administration was confident that all trade deals negotiated by President Donald Trump would stay in effect after the Supreme Court struck down on Friday ⁠tariffs ​ranging from 10% to 50% imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The Trump administration has cautioned foreign trading partners and the business community for months that it would use alternative tools to address its trade ​concerns ​if the IEEPA tariffs were struck down. "Our ⁠partners have been responsive and engaged in good-faith negotiations and agreements despite the pending litigation, and we are ‌confident that all trade agreements negotiated by President Trump will remain in effect," Greer said. (Reuters) Feb 21, 2026 09:20 AM IST US Supreme Court overturns global tariffs LIVE Updates: Donald Trump rebukes his own appointees President Donald Trump faced a major setback after the US Supreme Court struck down his global tariff policy. Six justices voted to block the tariffs, rejecting his use of emergency powers. The ruling dealt a blow to one of his key economic measures. The decision showed the court’s independence, even from the president who appointed three of its members. Two of Mr Trump’s own nominees joined the majority, going against him. The case raised wider questions about presidential authority and the court’s role in checking executive power. Reacting at the White House, Mr Trump called the ruling “deeply disappointing”. He said he was “ashamed of certain members of the court” and accused them of lacking courage. (AP)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd