Trump Tariffs Supreme Court Verdict LIVE Updates: India’s tariffs to be cut from 18% to 10%

The US Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump lacked the power to impose sweeping global tariffs under emergency law. (Image generated using AI)
Trump Tariffs US Supreme Court Decision LIVE Updates: In a landmark 6–3 decision, the US Supreme Court on Friday delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump’s second-term economic agenda, ruling that the administration’s sweeping global tariffs are illegal. The court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 does not grant the President unilateral authority to impose broad import taxes, a power the Constitution reserves strictly for Congress.
Key developments
The ruling: Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, clarified that “regulate” does not mean “tax,” effectively overturning the “Liberation Day” tariffs that have impacted global trade since early 2025.
Story continues below this ad
Trump’s defiance: President Trump labeled the decision a “disgrace” and an “embarrassment”. Within hours, he signed a new Executive Order invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a fresh 10% global tariff, set to take effect on February 24.
Impact on India: In a surprising twist, Indian exports originally slated for an 18% duty under previous agreements will now see a reduction to the 10% blanket rate, providing temporary relief for Indian exporters.
Legal ‘Plan B’: While the IEEPA-based tariffs are gone, the administration maintains that Section 232 (national security) and Section 301 (unfair trade practices) duties remain in full force.
Real-time impact table: Tariff changes at a glance
|Policy status
|Authority used
|rate impact
|Current status
|Global reciprocal tariffs
|IEEPA (1977)
|Up to 50%
|Struck down
|New temporary duty
|Section 122
|10%
|Effective Feb 24
|India-specific rate
|Interim deal
|Was 18%
|Reduced to 10%
|Steel/aluminum duties
|Section 232
|Various
|Remaining in place
Our Global Desk are monitoring official statements from the White House, the Trump administration, and other reactions. Stay tuned for real-time updates as this story develops.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd