Thursday, June 30, 2022
US Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions

Biden's administration is currently working on new regulations.

By: Reuters | Washington |
Updated: June 30, 2022 8:04:22 pm
A view of the US Supreme Court building in Washington. (File photo)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday imposed limits on the federal government’s authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in a ruling that will undermine President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle climate change.

The court’s 6-3 ruling restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the landmark Clean Air Act anti-pollution law. Biden’s administration is currently working on new regulations.

 

