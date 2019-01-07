Toggle Menu
US strikes kill top al-Qaeda plotter of USS Cole bombing in Yemen: Pentagonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-strikes-kill-top-al-qaeda-plotter-of-uss-cole-bombing-in-yemen-pentagon-5526571/

US strikes kill top al-Qaeda plotter of USS Cole bombing in Yemen: Pentagon

Badawi, a "legacy al-Qaeda operative in Yemen" involved in the USS Cole bombing, was wanted by the US for his role in the attack. A reward of USD 5 million was announced for information leading to his arrest. He was in his mid 50s.

Jamal al-Badawi killed, al-Qaeda leader killed, USS Cole bombing, world news, Indian express news
The port side damage to the guided missile destroyer USS Cole is pictured after a bomb attack during a refuelling operation in the port of Aden in this October 12, 2000 file photo. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

Jamal al-Badawi, the top al-Qaeda leader responsible for the deadly USS Cole bombing in 2000 in which 17 American sailors were killed, has died in US airstrikes in Yemen, the Pentagon said. Seventeen US sailors lost their lives and at least 40 others injured in the terrorist attack on the US Navy guided-missile destroyer on October 12, 2000, while it was being refuelled in Yemen’s Aden harbour.

Badawi, a “legacy al-Qaeda operative in Yemen” involved in the USS Cole bombing, was wanted by the US for his role in the attack. A reward of USD 5 million was announced for information leading to his arrest. He was in his mid-50s.

Spokesman of the US Central Command Capt Bill Urban said: “Jamal al-Badawi was killed in a precision strike in Marib governate on January 1”. “US forces confirmed the results of the strike following a deliberate assessment process,” Urban said.

President Donald Trump praised the US military for “delivering justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole”. “We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi. Our work against al-Qaeda continues. We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!” the president said.

Advertising

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2003, charged with 50 counts of various terrorism offences, including the murder of US nationals and murder of US military personnel.

Badawi was also charged with attempting with co-conspirators to attack a US Navy vessel in January 2000.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Trump says look forward to SOTU address to speak before world
2 Mexicans scramble for gasoline as stations run dry
3 Here is the list of world's most punctual airlines and airports