‘Now they pay’: US hits Iran after Strait of Hormuz closure

The United States Saturday launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran after an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the action was taken in response to threats to maritime security in the region.

According to CENTCOM, a Cyprus-flagged container ship suffered “significant engine-room damage” due to an onboard fire after Iran’s military struck the vessel while it was transiting the strait. One civilian crew member is also missing.

The US military said the strikes were carried out on the orders of President Donald Trump and targeted Iranian radar systems, missile and drone storage sites, and launch facilities.

Why did the US launch strikes?

CENTCOM said the action was aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping. “The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners,” the command said in a statement.

At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026

The escalation came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for striking the vessel, saying it had issued warnings over what it described as an “unauthorised route” through the strait.

What did US officials say?

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a blunt warning following the strikes, writing on X: “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay. https://t.co/8m4fEfgrXv — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 11, 2026

Officials said the latest action marks the third round of US strikes on Iranian targets this week, signalling a sharp escalation despite recent diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region.

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Is the Strait of Hormuz now closed?

The IRGC later announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be “closed until further notice”, warning that no vessels would be allowed to pass until what it called “American interventions” in the region ended.

The declaration has raised concerns over global energy supplies, as the strait is a critical route for nearly a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas.

What about diplomacy and ceasefire efforts?

The escalation comes amid fragile negotiations involving regional players, including Oman, which had proposed reopening key shipping routes in the strait. However, Iran has not approved the proposal and has taken it back for internal discussions, according to officials cited by Axios.

Iran has also accused Washington of violating a previous understanding by tightening restrictions on its oil exports, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressing that any agreement requires “mutual compliance”.

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With both sides exchanging threats and military actions intensifying, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile. The US has warned of further action if maritime security is threatened, while Iran has vowed retaliation against any escalation.

The developments have heightened fears of a broader conflict and renewed disruption to global shipping through one of the world’s most critical waterways.