‘Now they pay’: US hits Iran after Strait of Hormuz closure

The strikes followed an incident in which a Cyprus-flagged container ship was hit while transiting the strait.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 12, 2026 09:04 AM IST First published on: Jul 12, 2026 at 08:58 AM IST
Cargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo)Cargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo)

The United States Saturday launched a fresh round of strikes on Iran after an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the action was taken in response to threats to maritime security in the region.

According to CENTCOM, a Cyprus-flagged container ship suffered “significant engine-room damage” due to an onboard fire after Iran’s military struck the vessel while it was transiting the strait. One civilian crew member is also missing.

The US military said the strikes were carried out on the orders of President Donald Trump and targeted Iranian radar systems, missile and drone storage sites, and launch facilities.

Why did the US launch strikes?

CENTCOM said the action was aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping. “The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners,” the command said in a statement.

The escalation came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for striking the vessel, saying it had issued warnings over what it described as an “unauthorised route” through the strait.

What did US officials say?

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a blunt warning following the strikes, writing on X: “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

Officials said the latest action marks the third round of US strikes on Iranian targets this week, signalling a sharp escalation despite recent diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region.

Story continues below this ad

Is the Strait of Hormuz now closed?

The IRGC later announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be “closed until further notice”, warning that no vessels would be allowed to pass until what it called “American interventions” in the region ended.

Also read liveUS-Iran War Live Updates: Qatar, UAE, Bahrain face missile attacks as US launches fresh strikes on Iran

The declaration has raised concerns over global energy supplies, as the strait is a critical route for nearly a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas.

What about diplomacy and ceasefire efforts?

The escalation comes amid fragile negotiations involving regional players, including Oman, which had proposed reopening key shipping routes in the strait. However, Iran has not approved the proposal and has taken it back for internal discussions, according to officials cited by Axios.

Most Read
1Boat carrying 32 Indian tourists capsizes near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island; 15 dead
2US-Iran War Highlights: US official says IRGC missile hit cargo ship, causing heavy damage
3US-Iran War Live Updates: Qatar, UAE, Bahrain face missile attacks as US launches fresh strikes on Iran
4‘1,000 missiles locked and loaded’: Trump’s orders if Iran assassinates him
5Why Trump administration subpoenaed New York Times reporters over Air Force One security report
6Trump vs Supreme Leader Mojtaba: US warns it will ‘destroy all areas of Iran’; Tehran vows Khamenei revenge

Iran has also accused Washington of violating a previous understanding by tightening restrictions on its oil exports, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressing that any agreement requires “mutual compliance”.

Story continues below this ad
Also read Trump vs Supreme Leader Mojtaba: US warns it will ‘destroy all areas of Iran’; Tehran vows Khamenei revenge

With both sides exchanging threats and military actions intensifying, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile. The US has warned of further action if maritime security is threatened, while Iran has vowed retaliation against any escalation.

The developments have heightened fears of a broader conflict and renewed disruption to global shipping through one of the world’s most critical waterways.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments