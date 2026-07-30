Why US targeted Iran’s Qeshm Island, and why the strategic outpost matters

The US military carried out strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island early Thursday as part of a two-hour operation targeting dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at US forces in Jordan. Iranian state media said three people were killed in the strikes on the island.
While Washington said the strikes were aimed at reducing threats to American troops and commercial shipping, the choice of Qeshm Island underscores its strategic importance in the escalating conflict.
Why did the US attack Qeshm Island?
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation targeted military command centres, drone facilities, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
“The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighbouring Gulf countries,” CENTCOM said in a statement. The operation lasted from 0000 GMT to 0200 GMT on Thursday, it added. Reuters reported that Iranian state media said three people were killed in the strikes on Qeshm Island.
The strikes came a day after Iran confirmed firing ballistic missiles at US troops stationed in Jordan. CENTCOM said those missiles were intercepted, but described the latest operation as retaliation for the attack.
Qeshm is Iran’s largest island and lies in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.
The strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Before the current conflict, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the waterway, making it vital to global energy supplies. Reuters reported that the Strait of Hormuz has become the main flashpoint in the conflict after Iran claimed control over the waterway and rejected an Omani proposal backed by Gulf states to jointly manage maritime transit.
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By targeting facilities on Qeshm Island, the US appears to have focused on infrastructure linked to Iran’s ability to monitor and project military power across the strait, including coastal surveillance systems and maritime assets identified by CENTCOM.
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World · Iran · Strait of Hormuz
Qeshm Island: the fortress guarding the world's oil chokepoint
Iran's largest island sits at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz — and has become the IRGC's forward base for controlling who passes through.
Five reasons Qeshm is strategic
1
Iran's largest islandAbout 1,491 sq km in the Persian Gulf, off Bandar Abbas.
2
Sits at the mouth of the Strait of HormuzRight where the Gulf narrows into the world's key oil passage.
3
Overlooks a busy oil shipping routeFrom its shores, forces can watch and target vessels in the strait.
4
An IRGC naval & surveillance strongholdDescribed as the Guards' “primary denial hub” on the strait.
5
Key to monitoring Gulf maritime trafficRadar, drones and fast boats track and threaten shipping.
Per Al Jazeera, Foreign Policy and defence analysts. Details of Iran's military assets are partly classified.
One of the world's most important chokepoints
▲ IRAN · Bandar Abbas (north)
QESHM ISLAND
.
PersianGulfStrait of Hormuz → main oil laneGulf of Oman→ Arabian Sea
▼ OMAN (south)
Flashpoints in the strait area
.Qeshm Island
.Bandar Abbas
.Larak & the Tunb islands
.The strait's shipping lane
Schematic, not to scale. Flashpoints limited to the Hormuz area actually reported in the conflict.
How trouble here reaches your wallet
Conflict around Qeshm Island
Fighting or threats at the mouth of the strait.
The Strait of Hormuz
Traffic through the chokepoint slows or halts.
Global oil & gas shipments
A large share of seaborne crude and LNG is disrupted.
Oil prices
Prices spike on fears of shortage.
Inflation
Costlier energy feeds into transport, goods and services.
Consumers worldwide
Households — including in India — pay more at the pump and beyond.
The IRGC's maritime toolkit on the island
✈︎
Drone facilities
Reconnaissance and strike drones based on the island.
◉
Coastal radar
Tracks shipping and aircraft across the strait.
▲
Missile batteries
Underground “missile city” with anti-ship reach.
⚓
Naval bases
Forward operating base with tunnels and small ports.
⚘︎
Fast-attack boats
Swarms designed to overwhelm larger warships in tight waters.
◎
Mines & hidden sites
Sea mines and concealed launchers in rugged terrain.
Analysts call Qeshm the IRGC's “primary denial hub.” Exact numbers are classified; capabilities as described by military experts.
What flows through the strait
🛢
Crude oil tankers
The strait carries about a fifth of the world's oil.
🚢
LNG carriers
A major route for liquefied natural gas, notably from Qatar.
⚓
Commercial shipping
Container and cargo traffic linking the Gulf to the world.
🌐
Energy for global buyers
Supplies bound for Europe, the UK and beyond.
🇮🇳
India-bound energy imports
A large share of India's crude and LNG passes through here.
~20%
of the world's oil trade moves through the Strait of Hormuz
Widely cited estimate for normal (pre-disruption) flows; figures vary by source.
Sources: Al Jazeera · Foreign Policy · The Washington Institute · OSINT/defence analyses. Iran's military details are partly classified; figures are estimates.
The strikes were part of a broader escalation across the region.
On Wednesday, US and Saudi forces launched strikes on Iran-aligned groups in eastern Iraq after drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Elsewhere, a drone struck a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey, although Egyptian authorities confirmed only that a fire had broken out and did not attribute the cause.
Jordan also said its air defences intercepted five missiles launched from Iran on Thursday, hours after the US operation. No casualties were reported.
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Why the strikes matter
The attack on Qeshm Island highlights that the confrontation is increasingly centred on control of the Strait of Hormuz rather than only missile exchanges.
The waterway has emerged as the biggest obstacle to diplomatic efforts after a temporary ceasefire collapsed, while fears of disruption to shipping have already pushed global oil prices sharply higher. Reuters reported that Brent crude surged more than 8% on Wednesday before easing the following day slightly.
By striking military infrastructure on Qeshm, the US signalled that it is prepared to target assets it believes could threaten navigation through one of the world’s busiest energy corridors, even as President Donald Trump has said Washington remains open to a diplomatic settlement with Tehran.
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