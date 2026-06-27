Video: US releases footage of Iran strikes after Tehran drone struck ship in Hormuz

US aircraft responded the following day, targeting Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 27, 2026 09:39 AM IST First published on: Jun 27, 2026 at 09:39 AM IST
US Iran WarUS released a 37-second video of strikes on Iran. (Screengrab/X/@CENTCOM)

The United States has released a video of its strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions on Friday. The attack came after Tehran launched a drone against a Singapore-flagged cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said.

Notably, a ceasefire remains in place between the two as they negotiate a permanent binding deal to end the war in West Asia.

US aircraft carried out the strikes in response to Iran’s attack on the M/V Ever Lovely on June 25, in which a one-way attack drone hit the upper deck of the vessel as it exited the strait along the Omani coast, CENTCOM said in a statement from Tampa, Florida.

Iran struck the M/V Ever Lovely with a drone on June 25 as the cargo ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz one of the world’s most critical waterways, through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies typically flows.

US aircraft responded next day, targeting Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites. CENTCOM did not specify the precise location of the strikes.

Also read Drone attack, US strikes, ceasefire violated: What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian state television, citing a reporter in Sirik, said an explosion was heard late Friday at Taherouyeh pier in the southern port city, and quoted a military source saying the blast was caused by a projectile impact in the area.

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Washington’s Response

CENTCOM called the strikes a “powerful response” to what it described as unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping that “clearly violated the ceasefire.”

“Iran’s dangerous behaviour undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor,” the command said.

US Iran
US released a 37-second video of strikes on Iran. (Screengrab/X/@CENTCOM)

US President Donald Trump called the Iranian drone attack a “foolish” violation of the ceasefire agreement, saying one drone struck the upper deck of the vessel while three others were shot down.

US Vice President JD Vance issued a direct warning to Tehran. “Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence,” he posted on X.

Iran Fires Back

Shortly after the US strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had carried out retaliatory attacks on American sites in the Gulf region.

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“If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this,” the Guards said in a statement carried by Iranian state television on Telegram.

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A Ceasefire Already Under Strain

A ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect on April 8, but sporadic violence has continued on both sides since then, including attacks on commercial shipping and US military responses.

Also read What’s in the 14-point agreement Trump, Pezeshkian signed to mark US-Iran truce?

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a 14-point agreement on June 17 providing for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, with both countries committing to pursue a final settlement within 60 days. The two sides completed their first round of negotiations in Switzerland on Monday.

Friday’s exchange raises fresh questions about whether the agreement can hold, with both governments now trading strikes and warnings within weeks of signing the deal.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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