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Documented episodes since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on 28 February 2026. Tap a date, then switch between why, damage and sources. As of 18 November 2026.

How many times has the US struck Qeshm Island, and why?

Washington’s stated reasons: answering Iranian fire on US forces (7 May, 2 Jun, 30 Jul, 2 Nov, 17 Nov) or degrading Iran’s air defences and ability to threaten shipping (July campaign, 6 Nov). For 7 Mar the US denies any strike.

A floor, not a total. No official tally exists.

documented strike episodes on Qeshm , including one disputed by the US. A floor, not a total. No official tally exists.

.Tap an episode

Desalination plant DISPUTED Hormuz clash US-CONFIRMED Ground control station US-CONFIRMED Resumed campaign IRAN-REPORTED Dozens of targets US-CONFIRMED Casualties reported IRAN-REPORTED Undeclared strike US-CONFIRMED Air-defence site US-CONFIRMED LATEST Missile launch site US-CONFIRMED

WHY DAMAGE SOURCES

7 March 2026 · DISPUTED · Why Iran blames the US; Washington denies it Iran’s foreign minister said a US strike hit a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm in the war’s first week (the war began on 28 Feb with US-Israeli strikes). Tehran said the attack was launched from a US base in Bahrain and used it to justify hitting that base. The US government denied responsibility and Israel and the UAE also denied involvement. President Trump said he had no knowledge of such an attack. No US reason was given because the US says it did not do it.

7 March 2026 · DISPUTED · Damage Iran blames the US; Washington denies it Per Iran: the plant’s outage disrupted drinking water for about 30 villages on the island. On 31 Mar, Iranian media (via AFP) said a Qeshm desalination plant had been put out of service by US-Israeli airstrikes, without giving a date for the strike. Iran linked its 8 Mar drone attack that damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain to this incident; Bahrain confirmed the damage.

7 March 2026 · DISPUTED · Sources and caveats Iran blames the US; Washington denies it Source of the claim: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi (post on X, 7 Mar). Denied by: US government, Israel, UAE. A RUSI commentary notes the Qeshm claim was never corroborated by an independent source, while Al Jazeera’s later coverage describes it as a US strike. Counted here as DISPUTED, per your brief: alleged by Iran, denied by the US.

7 May 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Why Strikes during a declared truce The US account: Iranian missiles, drones and small boats attacked three US destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and US forces hit back at Iranian military sites. Iran said it fired after the US struck an Iranian tanker; CNBC reported that each side claims the other shot first. CENTCOM said it targeted missile and drone launch sites, command-and-control locations and surveillance nodes, and does not seek escalation. Trump called the exchange a “love tap” and said the ceasefire still held.

7 May 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Damage Strikes during a declared truce Iranian state media confirmed explosions at Qeshm and Bandar Abbas. A senior US official told Fox News the US struck Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas. Iran said the US strikes hit civilian areas of Qeshm and nearby coast (Bandar Khamir, Sirik). The US published no Qeshm-specific damage assessment.

7 May 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Sources and caveats Strikes during a declared truce US side: CENTCOM statement; senior US official to Fox News. Iran side: state media; claim of civilian areas hit. Cross-reported by NYT, CNN, CNBC and Al Jazeera. Damage claims are single-sided and unverified.

2 June 2026 (3 June in India) · US-CONFIRMED · Why CENTCOM: self-defence strike CENTCOM said it struck an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm in self-defence, after Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain and drones toward civilian ships. CENTCOM said two missiles aimed at Kuwait fell short or broke apart, three aimed at Bahrain were intercepted, three drones were shot down and no US personnel were harmed. The statement described the ceasefire as still ongoing.

2 June 2026 (3 June in India) · US-CONFIRMED · Damage CENTCOM: self-defence strike Target per CENTCOM: one Iranian ground control station. I found no damage assessment or casualty report for Qeshm from either side.

2 June 2026 (3 June in India) · US-CONFIRMED · Sources and caveats CENTCOM: self-defence strike US side: CENTCOM public release (2 Jun). The Indian Express carried the story on 3 Jun IST, calling it a self-defence strike on Iranian military infrastructure. Iranian account of this strike: not found.

14 July 2026 · IRAN-REPORTED · Why Fighting resumes after the ceasefire collapses Hostilities resumed in early July, after Trump declared the ceasefire over. The US military said the new wave of strikes aimed to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Gulf. Trump had also pledged to reimpose a naval blockade on Iran, and Tehran retaliated against targets in US-allied Gulf states.

14 July 2026 · IRAN-REPORTED · Damage Fighting resumes after the ceasefire collapses Iran’s IRIB said a site on the island was hit around 7 pm local time by “American” projectiles. Fars reported several explosions and said Qeshm’s Messn area had been attacked repeatedly in recent days. Extent of damage not disclosed.

14 July 2026 · IRAN-REPORTED · Sources and caveats Fighting resumes after the ceasefire collapses Qeshm detail comes from Iranian state media (via Arab News). The US statement covered the wider campaign (including Bushehr and Bandar Abbas) and did not name Qeshm. Counted as IRAN-REPORTED.

18–19 July 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Why Sixth straight night of US strikes CENTCOM said US fighter jets, drones and warships used precision weapons on dozens of military targets, including coastal surveillance and air-defence sites, logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities on Qeshm and near Bandar Abbas. Analysts described the campaign as shifting from retaliation to systematic degradation of Iran’s military infrastructure around Hormuz.

18–19 July 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Damage Sixth straight night of US strikes Tasnim: at least six missiles hit Qeshm within minutes in the early hours of Sunday 19 Jul; Mehr said a site near Qeshm was struck. A Saturday report cited at least two explosions. No damage or casualty figures were given for Qeshm. Separately, Iranian media showed damage to the Bandar Abbas–Rudan bridge on the mainland.

18–19 July 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Sources and caveats Sixth straight night of US strikes US side: CENTCOM (via Iran International). Iran side: Tasnim, Mehr (via Anadolu). Flag: the Saturday and Sunday reports may describe one continuous wave, so they are merged into one episode.

30 July 2026 · IRAN-REPORTED · Why Iranian outlets report a residential building hit CENTCOM said it struck dozens of IRGC targets overnight, including command centres, missile and drone facilities and coastal defences. This followed an IRGC ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan and Trump’s warning that Iran would be hit “very hard”. CENTCOM did not give locations, so the Qeshm attribution rests on Iranian reports.

30 July 2026 · IRAN-REPORTED · Damage Iranian outlets report a residential building hit Iranian outlets reported three explosions in Qeshm city and a strike on a residential building in the Chah-Tango neighbourhood. Fars reported three people killed: a couple and their two-year-old child. Two other children, aged seven and nine, were reported wounded; rescuers were searching for others. A missile strike on the electricity grid caused a temporary blackout; power was reported restored. Figures are provisional and come from Iranian sources only.

30 July 2026 · IRAN-REPORTED · Sources and caveats Iranian outlets report a residential building hit Iran side: Tasnim, Fars, IRIB (via Al Jazeera). US side: CENTCOM statement without locations. Not independently verified. Handled in a sober, static format.

2 November 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Why Unannounced strike on the eve of the US midterms US officials, speaking anonymously, gave differing accounts. One told CNN it answered Iran firing at a US aircraft; another called it a defensive measure against Iranian surface-to-air missiles used on US assets. The WSJ said it was one of several limited strikes kept unannounced to avoid looking like a return to major combat, and Trump had said there would be no strikes before the midterms.

2 November 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Damage Unannounced strike on the eve of the US midterms IRNA reported five explosions in quick succession on Qeshm; Iranian media also reported blasts on Hengam island and around Bandar Abbas. Israel’s N12 said an air-defence system was hit (unverified). Iran gave no official confirmation of damage at the time.

2 November 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Sources and caveats Unannounced strike on the eve of the US midterms US side: anonymous US officials (WSJ, Reuters, CNN, AP). Iran side: IRNA and state media. Al Jazeera called this the first Qeshm strike since June, which conflicts with the July reports above.

6 November 2026 (Friday night) · US-CONFIRMED · Why Trump confirms “minor strikes” Trump confirmed the US carried out “minor strikes” on an Iranian air-defence system on Qeshm, saying a newly built system was knocked out within minutes. These were the first strikes after the 3 Nov midterms. Iran’s IRGC and army separately claimed they shot down US drones (an MQ-1 and an MQ-9) over the island.

6 November 2026 (Friday night) · US-CONFIRMED · Damage Trump confirms “minor strikes” Tasnim and state media reported two missiles hitting the Suza area of Qeshm, with no official information on damage. Trump’s account: the air-defence device was destroyed. Iran disputed the extent of damage.

6 November 2026 (Friday night) · US-CONFIRMED · Sources and caveats Trump confirms “minor strikes” US side: Trump’s remarks to reporters in Florida (UPI, Al Jazeera, CBS). Iran side: Tasnim, IRIB. Damage claims are contested.

17 November 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Why Latest: strike after drones target Bahrain radar A US military official said fighter aircraft used precision munitions on an IRGC missile launch site in self-defence, responding to IRGC aggression against US personnel and assets. Hours earlier the IRGC said it targeted a US radar at Isa Air Base in Bahrain, citing US drone violations of Iranian airspace. CENTCOM said the Iranian drones were intercepted with no damage or injuries.

17 November 2026 · US-CONFIRMED · Damage Latest: strike after drones target Bahrain radar Hormozgan deputy governor Ahmad Nafisi: no damage to residential, commercial or infrastructure areas. IRNA: five to six explosions; Fars: blasts northwest of Qeshm city with smoke rising. Iranian media said an air-defence missile launcher in the Nariman area was hit. The extent of damage to military facilities is unclear.