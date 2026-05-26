Iran warns of retaliation after US strikes near Hormuz, says ‘ceasefire violated’

Iran-US ceasefire tensions escalate after Tehran accused Washington of strikes in Hormozgan near the Strait of Hormuz, impacting regional stability.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 26, 2026 06:26 PM IST
us iran warA plume of smoke rises following a US-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said that the United States broke the ceasefire with overnight strikes in the country’s Hormozgan province which is close to the Strait of Hormuz and that Tehran will respond and not hesitate in defending itself.

The development comes after US military carried out strikes on Tuesday early morning (IST) in southern Iran against ⁠targets including boats attempting to lay ‌mines and missile launch sites, which is reportedly described as defensive action carried out by Washington.

In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry said, “The United States committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region in the past 48 hours…Iran holds the US regime responsible for all the consequences resulting from these aggressive and unjustified actions.”

Explosions reported near strategic waterway

The Iranian media reported sounds of explosion near the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday and stated the strikes by Washington as “gross violation” of a nearly seven weeks ceasefire which had halted the fighting in West Asia.

Both the sides had earlier suggested that talks over a memorandum of understanding which could halt the conflict and restart the shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz had been progressing, and at the same time giving negotiators two months time to discuss critical issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and the fate of highly enriched uranium, Reuters reported.

US diplomatic response and maritime access

Following US military’s strikes in Iran’s southern region, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a visit to India, was asked about the attacks and he said that the Strait of Hormuz had to be open “one way or the other.”

Also Read | Rubio says deal with Iran still possible within days after US launches ‘self-defence’ strikes

Since the war broke out in the region, only a few dozen vessels have passed the critical waterway which is responsible for 20 percent of global oil and gas supply.

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Market volatility and oil price surge

However, about 125 to 140 ships used to transit the Hormuz earlier on a daily basis. Following the news of US strikes in Iran, the Brent crude oil, which is the global benchmark, rose almost 3% on Tuesday to $98.91, Reuters reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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