US strikes Iran’s Chabahar port for first time as conflict expands beyond Strait of Hormuz

US strikes on Iran’s Chabahar damaged maritime infrastructure and marked the first reported attack on the city since the ceasefire.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 9, 2026 09:23 PM IST
iran chabahar portPlumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah. (AP Photo/ Representational)
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The United States launched fresh airstrikes on Iran early Thursday, hitting the strategic port city of Chabahar for the first time since the war began, as Washington expanded its military campaign beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

Chabahar is Iran’s only ocean-facing deep-water port and sits outside the Strait of Hormuz on the Gulf of Oman. The port is strategically significant for regional trade.

Maritime control tower damaged amid broader accusations

The latest strikes by the US military hit a maritime control tower in Chabahar on Iran’s southeastern coast, and videos showed damage caused by the attack on the exterior of the building, CNN reported.

An Iranian official also accused Washington of launching strikes around the area where Tehran’s sole nuclear plant is situated.

Also Read | US strikes Iran’s Chabahar port for first time as conflict expands beyond Strait of Hormuz

The strike marks a significant geographic expansion of the conflict, which until now had largely focused on Iran’s Gulf coastline and the Strait of Hormuz.

Geographical expansion of the regional conflict

Since the ceasefire was announced between the US and Iran in April, it is the first time that America has struck Chabahar and Konarak cities, which leads to an expansion of the geographical scope of the conflict beyond the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf News reported.

Pentagon clarifies targets of the maritime infrastructure raid

The US military officials said strikes in Chabahar were aimed at maritime infrastructure and military facilities that are reportedly believed to be aiding Iran’s ability to threaten commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Chabahar official confirms damage to port infrastructure

Mohammad Saeed Arbabi, chief of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization, confirmed that the maritime control tower in the port city was “targeted and damaged” by US strikes, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

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Trump’s warning and multi-site impact along the coast

President Donald Trump also acknowledged the US military’s attack on Chabahar. Sharing the image of the strikes, Trump wrote, “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

The strikes came hours after Trump had warned that recent attacks by Iran on ships passing through the Hormuz signalled the end of the ceasefire and threatened that the US military would strike the Islamic Republic “hard tonight”.

Iranian media reported the extent of damage from the US strikes and stated that a fire was reported at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) barracks in Bushehr.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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