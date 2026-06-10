US launches ‘proportional’ strikes on Iran over downed helicopter

The attack came after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened Iran with retaliation after claiming that an American military’s Apache helicopter was shot down by Tehran while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 09:06 AM IST
apache helicopterDonald Trump said an American military’s Apache helicopter was shot down by Tehran while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: US Central Command)
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Hours after an Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, the US launched strikes on Iran on Tuesday.

The US Central Command termed the attacks “a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression” as the blasts were reported along the Persian Gulf coast — including in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik — and the Strait of Hormuz. According to Axios, the new strikes, launched at 17:00 EST (22:00 BST), targeted Iranian defence and radar systems, news website Axios reported.

The attack came after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened Iran with retaliation after claiming that an American military’s Apache helicopter was shot down by Tehran while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Issuing a threat of retaliation to Iran, the US President wrote, “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

This was reportedly America’s first loss of an Apache helicopter since the war with Iran began in February.

Trump had earlier said that a deal with Tehran would come “in another three days” and that Washington was “in the final throes” of securing a peace agreement to end the over 100-day regional conflict.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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