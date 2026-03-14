Middle East War Day 15: US strikes Iran’s Kharg Island, US embassy in Baghdad attacked — What happened in last 24 hours

March 14 marks the fifteenth day of the war between the United States-Israel and Iran. The war began on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Among the latest updates, US President Donald Trump said American forces carried out strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal […]

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 14, 2026 01:11 PM IST
US strike on Kharg IslandScreenshot from a video released by U.S. Central Command showing airstrikes on Iranian targets. (X/@CENTCOM)
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March 14 marks the fifteenth day of the war between the United States-Israel and Iran. The war began on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Among the latest updates, US President Donald Trump said American forces carried out strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, warning that oil infrastructure on the island could also be targeted if Iran disrupts shipping in the region.

Here are the top developments as the war enters into Day 15:

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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