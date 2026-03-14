Middle East War Day 15: US strikes Iran’s Kharg Island, US embassy in Baghdad attacked — What happened in last 24 hours

March 14 marks the fifteenth day of the war between the United States-Israel and Iran. The war began on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Among the latest updates, US President Donald Trump said American forces carried out strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, warning that oil infrastructure on the island could also be targeted if Iran disrupts shipping in the region.

Here are the top developments as the war enters into Day 15: