scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

US strike in Syria targets ‘senior’ militant

The strikes targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a "senior leader" of Al Qaeda aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was traveling alone on a motorcycle, the US military statement said.

By: Reuters | Washington |
June 28, 2022 11:10:18 am
The US military said an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties. (File Photo)

The United States carried out a strike in Syria’s Idlib province on Monday that targeted a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda aligned militant group, the US military said.

The strikes targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a “senior leader” of Al Qaeda aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was traveling alone on a motorcycle, the US military statement said.

It added that an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties.

The Syrian Civil Defence, a humanitarian organization, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was targeted with two rockets, adding it has transferred the body to the forensic department in Idlib city.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement