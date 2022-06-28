US strike in Syria targets ‘senior’ militant

June 28, 2022 11:10:18 am
The United States carried out a strike in Syria’s Idlib province on Monday that targeted a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda aligned militant group, the US military said.
The strikes targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a “senior leader” of Al Qaeda aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was traveling alone on a motorcycle, the US military statement said.
It added that an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties.
The Syrian Civil Defence, a humanitarian organization, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was targeted with two rockets, adding it has transferred the body to the forensic department in Idlib city.
