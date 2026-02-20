US stocks rise after Supreme Court strikes down Trump tariffs

Many on Wall Street were likely expecting such a ruling from the Supreme Court, according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management. (File Photo)

US stocks are drifting higher Friday in a relatively muted reaction after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which had thrown financial markets into panic when announced last year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. It had been flipping between small gains and losses earlier in the morning following discouraging reports showing slowing growth for the US economy and faster inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 116 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

Many on Wall Street were likely expecting such a ruling from the Supreme Court, according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management. That likely led to markets’ relatively calm reactions. Treasury yields were mixed in the bond market following some initial squiggles up and down following the ruling. Stocks in Europe held onto their gains from earlier in the day, while the value of the US dollar edged lower against other currencies. But Jacobsen also said that he expects Trump’s White House to shift to tariffs that target specific countries or industries, rather than the sweeping ones that the Supreme Court struck down. “This will give some short-lived relief as it just delays the inevitable of tariffs from a different authority,” he said.