US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed reports that he is considering leaving President Donald Trump’s administration to prepare for a presidential run, saying he intends to serve Trump until the end of his term.

In an interview with The New York Times, Rubio said working for Trump until the end of his presidency had “always been my plan”. He also sought to put an end to speculation about his political ambitions, saying, “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won’t do it.”

The remarks came after a Bloomberg report that claimed that Rubio and his advisers were weighing his future in the Trump administration following Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections.