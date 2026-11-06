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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed reports that he is considering leaving President Donald Trump’s administration to prepare for a presidential run, saying he intends to serve Trump until the end of his term.
In an interview with The New York Times, Rubio said working for Trump until the end of his presidency had “always been my plan”. He also sought to put an end to speculation about his political ambitions, saying, “I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore. I just won’t do it.”
The remarks came after a Bloomberg report that claimed that Rubio and his advisers were weighing his future in the Trump administration following Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections.
According to the report, Rubio was considering whether to leave his positions as Secretary of State and national security adviser, although no decision had been made.
Both White House and the State Department have rejected reports of his possible departure.
“This is complete and total fake news based on the word of anonymous sources, befitting a tabloid,” Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, as quoted by Bloomberg. “The secretary has not discussed leaving his role and he will continue to proudly serve in President Trump’s administration long after this fake news is revealed as yet another baseless hoax,” he added.
White House spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony also dismissed the report, calling it a “fabricated hoax” based on anonymous sources without factual information.
“Secretary Rubio is a fearless fighter for President Trump and the MAGA movement,” said Harmony.
Republican setback puts Trump administration under scrutiny
The speculation surrounding Rubio’s future comes as Republicans face their midterm loss, where now Democrats will control both the Senate and the House.With Democrats preparing to use their newly won congressional power to scrutinise the Trump administration, several of the president’s key officials could face increased political pressure.
Following the election results, Democrats signalled plans to investigate several White House initiatives, including the Trump family’s business dealings and the administration’s alleged involvement in operations targeting drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.
In a post on X late Tuesday, Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, who is set to chair the House Oversight Committee, issued a message to Republicans: “LAWYER UP”.
Reuters reported that Democrats also intend to examine the Trump family’s business interests, making what they describe as corruption a central issue in their campaign for the 2028 presidential election.
Senator Ron Wyden, who is expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee, said he plans to investigate agreements between the Trump administration and pharmaceutical companies on drug pricing.
Responding to the prospect of congressional investigations, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said, “If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.”
Could Rubio consider a return to private life?
Despite the speculation, Bloomberg reported that Rubio could eventually return to the private sector and prepare for a possible presidential bid after the 2028 election cycle.
Rubio has previously joked about pursuing an entirely different career. During his 2016 presidential campaign, he said he might one day become commissioner of the National Football League (NFL).