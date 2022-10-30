scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war

Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his "strong and clear message" on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.

s jaishankar meet, counter-terrorism meet, UNSC meetExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Councils Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC), in Delhi, on Oct. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counter-terrorism and other regional and global issues.

The two leaders spoke on Saturday.

Also Read |UN counter-terrorism meet: From 26/11 site, India & US seek listing of terrorists, China says don’t politicise

“The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine,” Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.

“Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues,” Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Blinken, while addressing an informal session of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai via video message on Friday, said allowing the architects of the Mumbai attacks to go unpunished will send wrong message.

Read More |Jaishankar underlines threat posed by terrorism at UNSC meet, seeks global efforts to stop misuse of new tech

“We have a responsibility to the victims and to people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds,” Blinken added.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 01:55:02 pm
