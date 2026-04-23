US orders citizens to flee Lebanon as fragile ceasefire ends, airport roads blocked

A woman stands by the rubble of a destroyed building, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

The State Department of the United States Thursday urged all its citizens to leave Lebanon, while commercial flight options remain available, as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon comes to an end today.

In an official statement, the US Embassy in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, said it was closely monitoring the developments in the security situation across Lebanon.

“The security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We urge U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial flight options remain available. We recommend that U.S. citizens in Lebanon who choose not to leave prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the US embassy suggested.