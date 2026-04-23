US orders citizens to flee Lebanon as fragile ceasefire ends, airport roads blocked

The advisory comes just ahead of the second round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled to be held in Washington on Thursday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 02:51 PM IST
lebanon destructionA woman stands by the rubble of a destroyed building, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo)
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The State Department of the United States Thursday urged all its citizens to leave Lebanon, while commercial flight options remain available, as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon comes to an end today.

In an official statement, the US Embassy in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, said it was closely monitoring the developments in the security situation across Lebanon.

“The security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We urge U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial flight options remain available. We recommend that U.S. citizens in Lebanon who choose not to leave prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the US embassy suggested.

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The advisory comes just ahead of the second round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled to be held in Washington on Thursday, almost ten days after the ceasefire between the two parties came into effect on April 14.

The embassy also warned its citizens in Lebanon about potential risks of terrorism and kidnapping, while asking them to avoid demonstrations, protests, and large gatherings, which have the “potential to quickly turn violent and with little notice.”

“Do not visit collapsed structures or impacted areas. Never touch anything resembling unexploded ordnance,” it urged, elaborating that unexploded ordnance stood for a “hazard in areas that have experienced military activity.”

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It also informed them that major roads between downtown Beirut and the US embassy, as well as between Beirut and Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, have been blocked.

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The Embassy, in its advisory, recommended that US citizens review their plans, stay updated through local media reports on the security situation, and enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program to receive safety updates from them.

The talks, scheduled today, come less than a week after Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed more than 300 people, Al Jazeera reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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