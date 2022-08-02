scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying China

China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead with the trip.

By: AP |
Updated: August 2, 2022 9:10:26 pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Al Drago/The New York Times)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

 

China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead with the trip. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.

Explained |Why a proposed Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan has raised US-China tensions

Pelosi is on an Asian tour this week that is being closely watched to see if she will defy China’s warnings against visiting the island republic, a close U.S. ally.

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, waves to media as she tours the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. (Malaysia’s Department of Information via AP) This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, waves to media as she tours the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.  (Malaysia’s Department of Information via AP)

China has vowed to retaliate if Pelosi becomes the highest U.S. elected official to visit Taiwan in more than 25 years, but has given no details. Speculation has centered on threatening military exercises and possible incursions by Chinese planes and ships into areas under Taiwanese control.

Don't Miss |This is how China could hit back over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington’s betrayal “on the Taiwan issue is bankrupting its national credibility.”

“Some American politicians are playing with fire on the issue of Taiwan,” Wang said in a statement. “This will definitely not have a good outcome … the exposure of America’s bullying face again shows it as the world’s biggest saboteur of peace.”

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 08:24:00 pm
