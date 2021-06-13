scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads

US, South Korea reaffirm cooperation toward denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Antony Blinken and Chung Eui-Yong also stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address other regional issues "including the return to the path to democracy for the people of Burma," the statement said

By: Reuters | England |
June 13, 2021 9:35:44 am
The statement, issued after the two met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, referred, without naming North Korea. (Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong reaffirmed a commitment between their countries and Japan to work closely toward the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the State Department said.

The statement, issued after the two met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, referred, without naming North Korea, to efforts that have made little or no progress toward getting Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear arsenal.

Blinken and Chung also stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address other regional issues “including the return to the path to democracy for the people of Burma,” the statement said, referring to a military coup in Myanmar earlier this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 13: Latest News

Advertisement